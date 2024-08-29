This Saturday, August 31, the celebration begins in Colombia FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. The host team and Australia will play the main match on the opening day of the championship.

According to the criteria of

This will be the first time that the tournament will be held in a format of 24 teams, divided into six groups, from A to F. The winner of the tournament will be announced on September 22.

Spain will defend its title against the best youth teams female in the world such as the United States, Brazil, France, Argentina and Colombia itself.

It should be noted that Colombia is aiming to become the second host country, after Germany in 2010, to win the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Women’s U-20 World Cup Photo:THE TIME file Share

For teams like Fiji and Morocco It will be the first time in an instance like this World Cup, but it is football and anything can happen.

Colombian fans will have the opportunity to see players of the caliber of Megan Rapinoe, Asisat Oshoala, Salma Paralluelo, Marta and the Colombian Linda Caicedo.

How to watch Colombia vs. Australia at the U-20 Women’s World Cup?

Before the Colombia vs Australia match this Saturday, August 31, at the El Campín stadium they will face each other Cameroon and Mexico. This match will be at 3:00 pm (local time).

The game between Colombia and Australia will be at 6:00 pm, on the same stage. The national team arrives for the main match after two preparation matches against Morocco. The match will be broadcast on the channels Snail and RCN.

Colombian women’s team. Photo:Mauricio Moreno. THE TIME Share

Australia, which has been based in Colombia for the past two weeks, arrives with a 1-1 draw against New Zealand and a 2-1 loss to Nigeria in its last game before the tournament on August 23.

U20 Women’s World Cup Groups

Group A: Colombia, Australia, Cameroon, Mexico

Group B: France, Canada, Brazil, Fiji

Group C: Spain, United States, Paraguay, Morocco

Group D: Germany, Venezuela, Nigeria, Republic of Korea

Group E: Japan, New Zealand, Ghana, Austria

Group F: Korea DPR, Argentina, Costa Rica, Netherlands

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS