The lost final of the America Cup It is already behind us Colombia selection, which focuses on what is coming in the near future. The team of the Coach Nestor Lorenzo will change the chip to focus on a new date of the South American qualifiers World Cup 2026 that are just around the corner.

The Colombia selection, The team that finished as runner-up in the Copa América in the United States is thinking about the qualifying round in which it will face the Peruvian team on September 5th as a visitor on matchday 7.

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team

Colombia vs. Argentina, qualifying

For the eighth round of qualifying, a special game will be held for the national team, which will once again face its executioner. Colombia will receive at the stadium Metropolitan Roberto Melendez of Barranquilla to the Argentine national team.

The team led by the Coach Nestor Lorenzo They are playing against the leader of the qualifying round and current Copa América champion, who wants to spoil the Colombians’ party again.

The Albiceleste Not only did he win the title, he also cut a streak of 28 games without losing (25 in the Lorenzo era) with that fateful goal Lautaro Martinez in the 112th minute of extra time.

Argentina vs Colombia

Date and time confirmed

The match between Colombia and Argentina The date and time have already been confirmed by Conmebol. The actions will take place on Tuesday, September 10 under the intense heat of Barranquillasince the start of the game is scheduled for 3:30 in the afternoon, Colombian time.

It should be noted that, for that meeting in the Metro, the Colombia selection will not play with a full capacity due to a sanction imposed by FIFA for the bad behavior of its fans.

The capacity of the match of the Colombia selection against Argentina will be reduced by 25 percent due to the seats that will be closed to comply with the sanction imposed by the world football governing body.

Colombia selection

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS