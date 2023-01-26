After their two defeats in the first two games, against Paraguay by 2-1 and Brazil by 3-1, the Argentine national team Sub 20 led by Javier Mascherano beat a Peru 1-0 this Wednesday already removed and he was left alive in his aspiration to qualify for the Final Hexagonal of the South American of the category that is disputed in Colombia.
With this victory, and the hand that Brazil gave it when drawing 1-1 against the Colombian team in the second round, the “Albiceleste” will play all or nothing on the last date from Group A against the local, looking to move on to the next round.
Gino Infantino gave the Argentine team the victory against the Peruvians, which leaves him alive for this confrontation that will be transcendental. The “Jefecito” team must show a sample of character, since it does not have many options: it must win or win. The draw is useless.
“The most important thing is that we are finding our identity,” said Héctor Cárdenas, coach of the Colombia U-20 team, after the 1-1 draw against Brazil. If he won, he left Argentina out. Now you must avoid defeat in this confrontation to be able to pass the round.
Town: Cali, Colombia.
Stadium: Paschal Guerrero
Date: Friday January 27
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: to confirm
The match can be seen live on TyC Sports.
Argentina: Herrera; Ciccioli, Aguilar, V. Gomez, Aude; Infantino, Perrone, Encinas, Peace; Fernandez, Master Puch.
Colombia: Marquines, Ocampo, Álvarez, Mantilla, Salazar, Castilla, Puerta, Cortés, Luna, Monsalve and Caraballo.
In a tough and close match, Mascherano’s Argentine team will win 1-0 with a goal from Maestro Puch and qualify.
