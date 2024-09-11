One of the highlights of Colombia’s victory over Argentina on Tuesday, which kept Néstor Lorenzo’s team unbeaten in the qualifying round, was the penalty that led to the 2-1, scored by James Rodríguez.

Members of the Argentine national team, including coach Lionel Scaloni, and the media in that country have repeatedly complained about the decision of Chilean referee Piero Maza and the VAR, in charge of his compatriot Juan Lara.

“If I have to focus on something, it is the penalty play. He saw it. I honestly don’t mean that I don’t see it. Football is a football in which you also have to look at what is around you. What Muñoz did, he didn’t protest at any time, welcome to his team, that’s it, there’s no need to think too much about it.”Scaloni said at a press conference.

James Rodríguez’s penalty goal left ‘Dibu’ Martínez ‘staring at a spark’. Photo:Vanexa Romero. THE TIME Share

“The penalty affected the match, we could have tried to tie it, but it’s clear that, above all, on a psychological level, it affected them and made us nervous. And we even had the chance to tie it,” he added.

VAR audios revealed by Conmebol prove the referee right

This Tuesday, Conmebol revealed the VAR audios regarding the analysis of the penalty with which Colombia won and they ruled in favor of Maza.

According to the analysis carried out by the entity, the Chilean judge and the video referee were right in sanctioning the maximum penalty, considering that there was “imprudence” on the part of the Argentine defender Nicolás Otamendi, who ended up sweeping the full-back Daniel Muñoz.

VAR audio of the penalty in favor of Colombia Photo: Play Video

With the goal he scored against Argentina on Tuesday, James Rodríguez became the Colombian player with the most goals in the qualifiers, 13, tied with Radamel Falcao García.

In addition, with the assist for Yerson Mosquera’s 1-0, James reached 11 assists and is the first Colombian in that category, ahead of Carlos Valderrama, who finished with 10.

