The Copa America final will begin at 7pm on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States. However, in Colombia, football is a party going on from the early hours.

There is a festive atmosphere in every corner of the country. The streets are dyed yellow and the sound of vuvuzelas can be heard.

The celebration taking place in Colombia is a boost of good energy for the ‘tricolor’ to lift the Copa América tonight.