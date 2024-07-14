The Copa America final will begin at 7pm on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States. However, in Colombia, football is a party going on from the early hours.
There is a festive atmosphere in every corner of the country. The streets are dyed yellow and the sound of vuvuzelas can be heard.
The celebration taking place in Colombia is a boost of good energy for the ‘tricolor’ to lift the Copa América tonight.
The party in Cali
Thousands of people from Cali gather on the river boulevard in the city of Cali to enjoy the final of the Copa América Colombia vs Argentina. Two giant screens were installed on the site and there is a large security system.
The atmosphere of the final is alive in Bogotá
Colombian fans gather at the Movistar Arena in the country’s capital.
Sellers make their August
Flag and pennant vendors are making a killing on the streets of Bogotá.
Cali streets are packed with fans
The party in Floridablanca
The pre-match preview of the Copa América final is taking place in Floridablanca Park, Santander.
Carnival in Barranquilla, the home of the national team
Fans of the Colombian national team await the start of the Copa América final in Parque Sagrado Corazón, in the north of the city, thanks to one of the giant screens placed in the public space by the district mayor’s office.
