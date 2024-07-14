CColombia and Argentina will play the Copa América final this Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium. The two best teams in the tournament will decide who will be the king of the continent, with James Rodríguez and Lionel Messi in good form.

However, there are still doubts about the starting line-ups for both teams and it is now time for Néstor Lorenzo, in Colombia, and Lionel Scaloni, in Argentina, to define their last cards for the decisive match.

This is how Colombia would be formed

There will be no changes in goal: Camilo Vargas, who earned his place as a starter and has played outstandingly in this Copa América, will be the starter.

There will be a change in the defensive line due to the expulsion of Daniel Muñoz against Uruguay. Santiago Arias will most likely be his replacement.

Thus, the line of four defenders will be: Santiago Arias, Dávinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta and Johan Mojica.

There is some doubt in the middle regarding Richard Ríos after the blow in the match against Uruguay for which he was substituted.However, Nestor Lorenzo said at a press conference that he was fine.

Celebration of Lerma’s goal in the Colombia vs. Uruguay match. Photo:Courtesy of Cristian Alvarez Share

Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos and Jhon Arias would be in the modular zone. Playing in front of them will be James Rodríguez, captain and star of Colombia in this Copa América.

Luis Díaz, on the left side, and Jhon Córdoba, up front, will be Colombia’s forwards.

Probable lineup: Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta and Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios and John Arias; James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and John Cordoba.

This is how Argentina would be formed

According to Argentine media, there are some doubts about Lionel Scaloni’s starting lineup for the Copa America final.

Emiliano Martínez would be the starting goalkeeper, a position in which he is already established and has given Argentina glory in the penalty shootout.

Messi celebrates his goal against Canada. Photo:AFP Share

There are doubts about the right-back position in defence, but Gonzalo Montiel would remain in the position. Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez will be in the centre-backs. On the left wing, Nicolás Tagliafico would occupy the position.

The midfield seems to be consolidated: Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister.

Another question is whether Ángel Di María or Nicolás González will play, but the ‘fideo’ would have priority.

Lionel Messi, captain, would be accompanied by Julián Álvarez, who would win the fight against Lautaro Martínez.

Probable lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Angel Di Maria.

