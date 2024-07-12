The Colombia selection is 90 minutes away from being crowned champion of the America Cup. The national team will face Argentina in the grand final. Lionel Messi in an unprecedented game with a lot of rivalry.

It will be a golden opportunity for Colombia take revenge for their elimination on penalties in the 2021 Copa América, in which Emiliano ‘El Dibu’ Martínez was the hero of the Albiceleste in qualifying for the final.

Lionel Messi and the Colombian National Team Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Colombia goes for the second

The Colombian team arrives with a lot of confidence to face the final duel, it is the highest scoring team in the America Cup with 12 goals in five games, and has shown impressive defensive solidity.

Against Uruguay by Marcelo Bielsa, Colombia He held out for more than 45 minutes with one less player and came through a very complicated semi-final tie to reach his third Copa América final.

The match against Argentina This could be the most important of the last 10 years for the Colombian National Team, which wants to lift the long-awaited Copa América trophy for the second time in its history, which it has not won for 23 years.

Colombia vs. Argentina Photo:Cristian Alvarez/El Tiempo Archive/AFP Share

The DT Nestor Lorenzo He has put together a very solid, united team with a well-oiled machine. Davinson Sanchez He is the leader of a fierce defense, Jefferson Lerma It brings a lot of balance, James Rodriguez prints the magic and Luis Díaz that dribble that is needed to destabilize rival defenses.

However, there are players who shine thanks to the team game and can bring out their best characteristics to contribute to a dream team that wants to beat the powerful Argentina. Messi, Di Maria and ‘El Dibu’ Martinez.

Problems for the final

Although not everything is joy within the Colombia selection, and even less so for Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo, who must plan the match against Argentina, due to the absences and doubts that exist less than 72 hours before the final.

EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER Photo:EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER Share

The first confirmed loss is that of the full-back Daniel Munoz, who let himself be provoked in the game against Uruguayhit an opponent and was shown a red card by Mexican referee César Ramos. The Antioquian must pay the penalty in the final and will watch the match from the stands.

Nestor Lorenzo loses a very important man for the final, because Daniel Munoz He provided an impressive physical display. The full-back was key to defending and his good positioning allowed him to steal balls far from the Colombian area.

In attack he seemed like just another striker, he is the defender with the most goals in the Copa América (2 goals), and he became unstoppable on that wing, being a sharp dagger against the rivals who suffered from him.

Daniel Munoz Photo:EFE Share

Another expected loss is that of the defender John Lucumí, who has not been able to recover from the muscle injury he suffered in the opening match of the Copa América against the Paraguay national team.

The Bologna centre-back only played 25 minutes in this edition of the Copa América before getting injured, and spent the remaining four games accompanying his teammates from the stands.

Rivers is an unknown

The big doubt for the final is the midfielder Richard Riosthe midfielder who plays hard in the middle of the field for Colombia and who displays all his football doing the work from box to box. The 24-year-old player gives the National Team a certain air when defending and when attacking.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JULY 10: Richard Rios of Colombia celebrates the team’s progression to the final following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

His presence in the final against Argentina is not confirmed after the strong blow he received in the match against Uruguay. The Palmeiras star was injured and with a very obvious wound on one of his knees after the stomp he received from Darwin Núñez.

“I think he has a hard knock, it’s not a muscular issue. We’ll see how he develops, we have little time, but we hope he develops well. He had a scrape all over his leg and it was painful,” said the coach, who ruled out a muscular injury, but left the doubt in the air.

HAROLD YEPES

