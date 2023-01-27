Saturday, January 28, 2023
Colombia vs. Argentina, live: follow the minute by minute in the sub-20

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2023
in Sports
Colombian National Team

Colombia sub-20 team.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Colombia sub-20 team.

Definitive match, for a place in the final hexagonal of the South American.

The Colombian National Team This Friday he seeks his way to the final hexagonal of the South American sub-20, in a match against Argentina.

Colombia needs at least a draw to guarantee its presence in the next phase of the tournament, in which Brazil and Paraguay are already in group A.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

