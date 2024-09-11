The Colombian National Team defeated 2-1 Argentina on the eighth date of the qualifying round 2026 World Cup and took second place in the standings.

According to the criteria of

Yerson Mosquerawith a header, and James Rodriguez, from a penalty kick, were the authors of the goals of a great Colombian victory in this process with a view to going to the World Cup.

Most viewed

But there are important data outside the game, off the field, and this is the tone that the game had and that left some impressive statistics.

According to ratingcolombia, this match has been well received on private television, with a score of 22.4 points.

The Colombia vs. Argentina match of the last Copa América was the most watched game on private TV with 36.1.

The score for that match was 36 points, while the commitment between Brazil and Colombia from the 2014 World Cup had 35 points.

And as for the fight between the channels that carry the open signal, Caracol, in the game last Tuesday at the stadium Roberto Melendez from Barranquilla, won again by a landslide.

Due to an error, Caracol’s real rating figure was not 29.2 points, but 17.6, while RCN’s was 4.77 points.

Sports