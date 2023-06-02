Colombia vs. Argentina: 38 years of a memorable performance by Diego Maradona

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Diego Maradona.
Lionel Messi’s Instagram
Diego Maradona.
The game, for the 1986 Mexico World Cup qualifier.
Diego Maradona He is dead, but what he did on and off the playing fields is still in people’s memories.
The tie to World Cup in Mexico 1986 let see one of the best players in history in the stadium the campina duel in which the visitor took the victory.
The commitment turns 38 this Friday, as it was held on June 2, 1985, a vibrant match in which Argentina defeated its rival.
sensational video
Michael Princethe Colombian defender, scored the goal for the local team, while Peter Paul Pasculli, twice, and Jorge Burruchaga, scored for Argentina.
Maradona showed his class on the Bogota stage grass and proof of them is
