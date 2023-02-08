Wednesday, February 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia, very close to qualifying in the Caribbean Series, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Cowboys

Cowboys.

Cowboys.

They defeated the Dominican Republic 11-1.

the ninth of Colombia easily defeated his peer Dominican Republic, 11-1, and is one step away from qualifying for the final phase of the caribbean series, that takes place in Caracas, Venezuela.

See also  'I had a difficult moment failing the option against Paraguay': Valoyes

The Colombian team, Vaqueros, adjusted their fourth victory in this contest, after having surpassed Puerto Rico, Curazo and Cuba.

(Mourning in football: 20-year-old player dies after convulsing in the middle of the game
(The story of Ángel, the gymnast boy who died in the hammock of his house)

In this Tuesday’s game the winning pitcher was Edward Lopez, who was successful in the seven episodes in which he was.

This Wednesday the Colombian team will play one more match, this time against Venezuela, at 6:30 in the afternoon.

(Nairo ‘pays for past mistakes’: man who took Egan Bernal to Europe)
(Clara Chía, ‘influencer’? Incredible change of Piqué’s girlfriend, after Shakira)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #close #qualifying #Caribbean #Series #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Four-year-old girl rescued from rubble after 42 hours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result