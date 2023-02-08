Colombia, very close to qualifying in the Caribbean Series, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cowboys.
Cowboys.
They defeated the Dominican Republic 11-1.
the ninth of Colombia easily defeated his peer Dominican Republic, 11-1, and is one step away from qualifying for the final phase of the caribbean series, that takes place in Caracas, Venezuela.
The Colombian team, Vaqueros, adjusted their fourth victory in this contest, after having surpassed Puerto Rico, Curazo and Cuba.
In this Tuesday’s game the winning pitcher was Edward Lopez, who was successful in the seven episodes in which he was.
This Wednesday the Colombian team will play one more match, this time against Venezuela, at 6:30 in the afternoon.
