Saturday, February 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia-Venezuela border: they enable the passage of vehicles on the Simón Bolívar Bridge

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in World
0
Colombia-Venezuela border: they enable the passage of vehicles on the Simón Bolívar Bridge


close

Simon Bolivar International Bridge

Simon Bolivar Bridge.

Simon Bolivar Bridge.

The measure is a 30-day pilot plan. Then the authorities will decide how it will work.

After seven years of closing the vehicular passage between Colombia and Venezuela, on Friday night the passage through the Simón Bolívar bridge was enabled. The governor of the state of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, announced that it is a pilot plan for 30 days.

(Also read: Venezuelan authorities seize 150 kilos of cocaine on the border with Colombia)

The idea, according to Bernal, is to evaluate the impact of transit through the structure that was built 70 years ago. In addition to ordering the flow of both pedestrians and cars.

See also  A statement regarding the expulsion of violators of the law from the state

“This measure was agreed upon and we are going to give way, but control mechanisms will be applied and we will evaluate it. If there are no disturbances to public order and if the necessary security controls can be exercised, we continue with the vehicular passage, but if due to the size of the Bridge, which is small, it collapses, then this measure does not make sense,” said the governor in his radio show.

Through the Atanasio Girardot bridges, in the Pedro María Ureña municipality, only the passage of private vehicles, heavy and light cargo, and motorcycles will be allowed. The transport of merchandise is allowed by both bridges (Atanasio and Simón Bolívar), due to the presence of customs offices.

The governor also reported on the importation of chickens from Colombia. In recent days, 33,000 baby chicks entered in order to strengthen the sector in the state of Táchira.

See also  Venezuela: Parliament proposes to control the performance and financing of NGOs

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#ColombiaVenezuela #border #enable #passage #vehicles #Simón #Bolívar #Bridge

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Praise from Aston Villa to the son of Juan Pablo Ángel for the Super League final

Praise from Aston Villa to the son of Juan Pablo Ángel for the Super League final

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result