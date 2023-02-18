Colombia-Venezuela border: they enable the passage of vehicles on the Simón Bolívar Bridge

After seven years of closing the vehicular passage between Colombia and Venezuela, on Friday night the passage through the Simón Bolívar bridge was enabled. The governor of the state of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, announced that it is a pilot plan for 30 days.

The idea, according to Bernal, is to evaluate the impact of transit through the structure that was built 70 years ago. In addition to ordering the flow of both pedestrians and cars.

“This measure was agreed upon and we are going to give way, but control mechanisms will be applied and we will evaluate it. If there are no disturbances to public order and if the necessary security controls can be exercised, we continue with the vehicular passage, but if due to the size of the Bridge, which is small, it collapses, then this measure does not make sense,” said the governor in his radio show.

Through the Atanasio Girardot bridges, in the Pedro María Ureña municipality, only the passage of private vehicles, heavy and light cargo, and motorcycles will be allowed. The transport of merchandise is allowed by both bridges (Atanasio and Simón Bolívar), due to the presence of customs offices.

Governor of Táchira @FreddyBernal explains that the vehicular passage through the Simón Bolívar Bridge will be for 30 days. In principle it is a pilot plan to “evaluate” how the process works. pic.twitter.com/IufOkJ1Qi7 — Ana Rodríguez Brazón (@anarodriguez_b) February 18, 2023

The governor also reported on the importation of chickens from Colombia. In recent days, 33,000 baby chicks entered in order to strengthen the sector in the state of Táchira.

