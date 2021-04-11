Today’s video games stand out for the high quality of their graphics, and some of them, such as those with a multiplayer approach, have very complete character editors.

They have multiple options, and allow for very detailed customizations. This is something very present in MMORPGs, but also in sports titles. And now, the Colombian authorities intend to take advantage of it to fight criminals.

Leveraging character editors for good

Specifically, the municipality of Soacha, which is part of Cundinamarca, one of the 32 departments that make up this country. It is part of a project known as ‘The most wanted portrait’, and that is carried out in conjunction with Sancho BBDD, an advertising company.

Through games like NBA 2K20 Y EVE Online, which has quite comprehensive editors, is looking for a better way to make spoken portraits of crime suspects.

Generally, the traditional way to do it is by turning to an artist, based on the description of another person who was the victim of a crime.

It depends a lot on the skill of the draftsman to capture what he is told. Obviously, you must have extensive knowledge of anatomy and morphology.

Luckily, it is confirmed that whoever uses these video games is instructed in the same, which will allow them to apply them in these spoken portraits.

Juan Carlos Saldarriaga Gaviria, the mayor of Soacha, showed that by using these video games it is possible to create portraits in just 30 or 40 minutes.

A traditional drawing takes about two hours, so speed is beneficial when locating the accused.

Something that also stands out is that what you get are three-dimensional color models, and that they have various details included. It is one of its advantages.

They attract more attention than traditional designs, and motivate people to report if they are victims of criminals.

According to the mayor ‘This strategy allows us to continue building the purpose of our campaign, since our main objective is to advance the city through significant and safety-relevant changes’.

At least nine portraits of suspected criminals have been made so far. Perhaps it is something that should be imitated in other Latin American countries, and that is quite accessible.

