Three years later, Colombians and Uruguayans meet again in the Copa América

The last time the two countries met was in the last edition of the championship, which was played between June and July 2021 without spectators —for health reasons due to the pandemic— in Brazil. The duels that arose after the group stage crossed Colombia with Uruguay for the quarterfinals. The match took place in Rio de Janeiro, at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, and ended in a goalless draw. In the penalty shootout, the Colombians won by 4 to 2. Later, in the semifinals, Argentina —the eventual champion— would be their executioner.

Much has changed since then. Perhaps the most obvious element is the coaches. Néstor Lorenzo replaced Reinaldo Rueda in the Colombian dugout. In Uruguay, Marcelo Bielsa occupies the position left by Diego Alonso, who, in turn, took over from Óscar Tábarez, the coach at the previous Copa América.