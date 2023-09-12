The Colombian National Team you need to show that you have a team with ambition, courage, drive; who has creation and who has a goal, who can play well from the beginning and not only from the second half, who has the capacity to succeed as a visitor and not only at home, who can have prudence, concentration and efficiency, and all at the same time . It is not that too much is asked of them, it is that it is the expectation that this team has projected that faces Chile today, in Santiago (7:30 pm), with the idea of ​​putting their foot down on the second day of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Colombia has already done the first task, winning at home against Venezuela. And although they did not have an abundance of goals and suffered in the first half what is not written, they achieved the first three points. This is the tie, you have to win at home no matter what, but you also have to fight from the outside.

In Chile, a place where Colombia has not lost in the last three qualifiers, it will have a litmus test: to demonstrate that this team, which was devastating in the friendlies and is undefeated in the coach’s era Nestor Lorenzocan be threatening and lethal in the home of his rivals.

That’s what they say they’re going to Santiago, that’s what they said before taking the plane, that they were going to look for victory and not just a draw. Wílmar Barrios said it. “Chile now has its game at home, with its people. Regardless, we must prepare the game very well, we know the high-ranking players they have. “We will try to conquer Chile.”

So that is the idea, that Colombia conquers the Monumental stadium and can leave with a victory. Would be ideal. For this, variants are presumed. In the midst of secrecy, it is speculated that Jorge Carrascal would wear the starting jersey, after his great game since he entered the second half against Venezuela.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

Carrascal could take the position of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who suffers from tendonitis. If there are more changes, they would be bets by the coach according to his analysis of the rival, who has just lost against Uruguay 3-1 and who will surely go out to attack, and leave spaces, and that can be taken advantage of: one thing is to play against a closed wall like Venezuela was and another thing is to find open doors to attack with more solvency.

“We want to go to each stadium to propose. You will hardly see a team sitting back waiting for what the rival does. “We have the ability to adapt to the pace of the game,” technical assistant Amaranto Perea said yesterday.

That’s what Díaz is for with his dribble; Jhon Arias with his perfect centers; Santos Borré with his tireless fight and his trademark goal scored against Venezuela; and if things get tangled, James and Quintero will be ready there, two virtuosos who have all the talent to untangle the difficulties. Colombia does not want surprises, it wants to go out and win.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

