What Colombia is experiencing is much more than an occasional protest. It is an anti-system mobilization, a rupture of the political structure that does not take into account the right, the left or the center.

The young, with women as a driving force, they decided to raise as a flag his nonconformity, his anger.

A satiety accumulated for years by rulers who never provided solutions. Not them or their families. A grudge that was exacerbated in this era of pandemic, where the crisis is palpable day by day.

Young people are leading protests in Colombia. (Reuters)

The trigger for these demonstrations, which began on April 28 and never stopped, was a government-driven tax reform project of Iván Duque in his desperate attempt to obtain funds from the empty coffers of the State.

The initiative particularly affected the working sectors with taxes on utilities, fuel, wages (earnings) and pensions. A nonsense that is paying dearly.

The forcefulness of the popular rejection, with massive marches in the main cities, pushed it back and on May 2 Duque withdrew the reform.

Two days later, the author of the project, the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla, had to leave.

The repression only radicalized the demonstrations of the young people. Photo: REUTERS

Historical demands

The untimely reform only lit the fuse. The tinderbox has been built for years with unfulfilled promises and empty political rhetoric, as in many Latin American countries where the expected real reforms are never realized.

This situation is not new. What’s new is that the pandemic exposed these historical deficiencies and exposed them cruelly.

The streets lit up fast in an uneven country, with the disarticulated middle class, with half of its population plunged into poverty (43.5%), with 16% unemployment, with most of its workers in the informal sector.

And with brutal security forces acting with impunity and that explains the radicalization of protesters.

We must not forget that it is a country with half a century of violence in a fratricidal struggle where guerrillas are confused with paramilitary groups and unlimited Armed Forces.

Young people, protagonists

The first mobilizations were born from the hand of the unions and the so-called National Committee of the Unemployment. But they are no longer the ones driving on the streets. Disobedience is in the hands of the young.

At first, they were multi-colored parties with music, dances and calls. No longer: the violence got out of control.

Duque, from the political kidney of Alvaro Uribe, the most stale expression of the Latin American right, acted as he was taught: launched the security forces to repress. And they did it fiercely, both to the violent groups and to the peaceful majority.

The claim continues in the streets, despite the fact that President Iván Duque changed the strategy and withdrew the controversial tax reform. Photo: REUTERS

There is at least 26 dead, more than 800 injured and hundreds missing.

On social networks you can see dozens of videos where the police, and especially the feared Anti-Riot Squad ESMAD, violently beat protesters in Cali, Medelllín, Barranquilla and Bogotá.

There are stories of girls groped in police stations, of teenagers beaten brutally with sticks.

This lit the bonfire even more, and it is very difficult to turn it off.

The claims were expanded and now it is required demilitarize cities, punish those responsible for the violence, guarantee the right to protest and, especially, modify another emergency bill in Congress that includes the privatization of health and labor reform.

In an abrupt turn, the Duque government summoned social leaders to negotiate. The dialogue it started shyly.

The fuse that the president lit, with little political tact, is still lit.