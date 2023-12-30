You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Ruiz and Héctor Cárdenas
EL TIEMPO and FCF archive
Daniel Ruiz and Hector Cardenas
Héctor Cárdenas called 23 players to prepare for the competition that will qualify for the Olympic Games.
This Saturday, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) announced through its social networks the call for 23 players for a concentration in Barranquilla of two weeks with a view to Pre-Olympic Tournament.
The technician Hector Cardenas prepare a microcycle in the first weeks of January to prepare the Pre-Olympic which will take place in Venezuela. One of the great novelties of the call is Oscar Cortesplayer of the Lens of France.
The FCF confirmed that the microcycle will take place in the Sports Headquarters of the Federation in Barranquilla. “In this way, the Colombian National Team adjusts details for what will be the Pre-Olympic Tournament that will be played in January 2024.”
“The concentration of the Colombian team will take place in the Sports Headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation in Barranquilla from January 3 to 16, 2024,” he explained through the press release.
Also noteworthy are the calls for Juan David Mosquera of the Portland Timbers, Carlos Andrés Gómez of Real Salt Lake and Daniel Ruiz, who at that time will be in the middle of the preseason with Millonarios before the start of the League and the Super League match.
Complete call for the Colombian U-23 National Team
Juan Andrés Castilla – Deportivo Cali
Jhojan Camilo Torres – Independiente Santa Fe
Carlos Cortés – Cortuluá
Fernando Álvarez – CF Montreal (CAN)
Nelson Palacio – Real Salt Lake (USA)
Josen Escobar – América de Cali
Brahian Palacios – Atlético Nacional
Luis Miguel Marquinez – Atlético Nacional
Sebastián Guerra – Atlanta United (USA)
Cristian Castro Devenish – Atlético Nacional
Samuel Velásquez – Atlético Nacional
Óscar Cortés – RC Lens (FRAN)
Alejandro Rodríguez – Deportivo Cali
Brayan Andrés Ceballos – Junior FC
Edwin Mosquera – Atlanta United (USA)
Carlos Andrés Gómez – Real Salt Lake (USA)
Daniel Ruiz – Millonarios FC
Juan David Mosquera – Portland Timbers (USA)
Devan Tanton – Fulham (ING)
Kener Julian Valencia – Deportivo Pereira
Jimer Fory – Deportivo Pereira
Oscar Andrés Perea- Atlético Nacional
Yani Quintero – Red Bull Bragantino (BRA)
SPORTS
