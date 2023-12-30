This Saturday, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) announced through its social networks the call for 23 players for a concentration in Barranquilla of two weeks with a view to Pre-Olympic Tournament.

The technician Hector Cardenas prepare a microcycle in the first weeks of January to prepare the Pre-Olympic which will take place in Venezuela. One of the great novelties of the call is Oscar Cortesplayer of the Lens of France.

The FCF confirmed that the microcycle will take place in the Sports Headquarters of the Federation in Barranquilla. “In this way, the Colombian National Team adjusts details for what will be the Pre-Olympic Tournament that will be played in January 2024.”

“The concentration of the Colombian team will take place in the Sports Headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation in Barranquilla from January 3 to 16, 2024,” he explained through the press release.

Also noteworthy are the calls for Juan David Mosquera of the Portland Timbers, Carlos Andrés Gómez of Real Salt Lake and Daniel Ruiz, who at that time will be in the middle of the preseason with Millonarios before the start of the League and the Super League match.

Complete call for the Colombian U-23 National Team

Juan Andrés Castilla – Deportivo Cali

Jhojan Camilo Torres – Independiente Santa Fe

Carlos Cortés – Cortuluá

Fernando Álvarez – CF Montreal (CAN)

Nelson Palacio – Real Salt Lake (USA)

Josen Escobar – América de Cali

Brahian Palacios – Atlético Nacional

Luis Miguel Marquinez – Atlético Nacional

Sebastián Guerra – Atlanta United (USA)

Cristian Castro Devenish – Atlético Nacional

Samuel Velásquez – Atlético Nacional

Óscar Cortés – RC Lens (FRAN)

Alejandro Rodríguez – Deportivo Cali

Brayan Andrés Ceballos – Junior FC

Edwin Mosquera – Atlanta United (USA)

Carlos Andrés Gómez – Real Salt Lake (USA)

Daniel Ruiz – Millonarios FC

Juan David Mosquera – Portland Timbers (USA)

Devan Tanton – Fulham (ING)

Kener Julian Valencia – Deportivo Pereira

Jimer Fory – Deportivo Pereira

Oscar Andrés Perea- Atlético Nacional

Yani Quintero – Red Bull Bragantino (BRA)

