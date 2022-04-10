The Colombian Women’s National Team was complicated in the South American U-20 in Chiledrawing again, as he did with Argentina, now against Venezuela, 1-1, losing ground in his aspirations of overcoming group A. He has two points and on Tuesday he goes against Peru.

The first half was difficult for Colombia. Little could create offensive game. He approached without force, perhaps with a free kick taken by Kaily Siso, at the hands of the Venezuelan goalkeeper. In fact, the best option in the first half was for the rivals, through a penalty. At minute 38, a foul was called on Ana Maria Guzmán in the area. The penalty, charged by Kimberlyn Campos, was saved by goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo, who flew to her right post and secured the ball.

Starting the second half, Giraldo was once again a figure, deflecting a powerful shot that was on the way to goal. There was a Colombian reaction, which finally unfolded in the attack, first with a shot by Íngrid Guerra.

Until minute 6 of the final aside, Colombia’s long-awaited goal arrived. A long pass, Ilana Izquierdo grazed the ball with her head and it was left to Gisela Robledo who entered the area and took a strong shot, the one from the goalkeeper hit the post, who however could not avoid it, it was 1-0.

But the game was very risky, the rival was demanding, and after a corner kick and a lack of attention on the mark, the equalizer, scored by Campos, came in the 20th minute of that final part. Colombia was left without reaction, they had no weapons to recover from that goal. Time passed quickly and he did not find the victory he needed so much. There was one last chance with a shot by Gabriela Rodríguez, but outside. In the end, a boring 1-1 for Colombia.

