Colombia under-20 team: call for tournament in Toulon

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The Colombian Under-20 National Team beat New Zealand on penalties.
The Colombian Under-20 National Team beat New Zealand on penalties.
DT Héctor Cárdenas announced the list of players.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 18, 2022, 04:58 PM
The Technical Director of the U-20 Colombia Men’s National Team, Héctor Cárdenas, announced this Wednesday the names of the players summoned for the Maurice Revello Tournament, before known as Esperanzas de Toulon, which will be held from May 31 to July 13 in France.
The national team will meet at the Sports Headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation in Barranquilla from next Saturday 21 to 26 of the same month. On the 27th he will travel to Europe for the competition.
Below is the list of players and coaching staff that make up this national team:
summoned
ÓBER YESID ALMANZA SEHUANES Albacete Balompié SAD(Spain)
LUIS MIGUEL ANGULO SEVILLANO Petroleum Alliance FC
ALEXEI ROJAS FEDORUSHCHENKO Arsenal Football Club (England)
DANIEL ANDRES LUNA Deportivo Cali
GIAN FRANCO CABEZAS RODRIGUEZ Deportivo Cali
JUAN JOSE MINA GONZALES Deportivo Cali
TOMÁS ANGEL GUTIÉRREZ Athletic National
LUIS MIGUEL MARQUINES National Athletic
JHON JÁIDER VELEZ CAREY Barranquilla Football Club
CARLOS EDUARDO CANTILLO Barranquilla Football Club
GUSTAVO ADOLFO PUERTA MOLANO Bogotá Football Club
CRISTIAN OSWALDO VALENCIA Club Atlético River Plate (Argentina)
KEVIN ANDRES MANTILLA CAMARGO Santa Fe
ALEXIS CASTILLO MANYOMA Cortuluá
JOSÉ DANIEL GARCIA ARAGÓN Cortuluá
YÁSER ESNÉIDER ASPRILLA Envigado FC
ANDRES SALAZAR OSORIO Fortaleza Football Club
EDIER OCAMPO VIDAL Fortaleza Football Club
JUAN DIEGO CASTILLO REYES Fortaleza Football Club
ISAAC ZULETA RENDÓN Getafe Football Club SAD (Spain)
DANIEL PEDROZO MARTÍNEZ Real Cartagena FC
DEIVI FERNANDO BARRIOS Real Cartagena FC
JORGE LEGUIN CABEZAS HURTADO Real Cartagena FC
SPORTS
more sports news
May 18, 2022, 04:58 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #under20 #team #call #tournament #Toulon
Leave a Reply