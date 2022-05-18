Colombia under-20 team: call for tournament in Toulon

The Technical Director of the U-20 Colombia Men’s National Team, Héctor Cárdenas, announced this Wednesday the names of the players summoned for the Maurice Revello Tournament, before known as Esperanzas de Toulon, which will be held from May 31 to July 13 in France.

The national team will meet at the Sports Headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation in Barranquilla from next Saturday 21 to 26 of the same month. On the 27th he will travel to Europe for the competition.

Below is the list of players and coaching staff that make up this national team:

summoned

ÓBER YESID ALMANZA SEHUANES Albacete Balompié SAD(Spain)

LUIS MIGUEL ANGULO SEVILLANO Petroleum Alliance FC

ALEXEI ROJAS FEDORUSHCHENKO Arsenal Football Club (England)

DANIEL ANDRES LUNA Deportivo Cali

GIAN FRANCO CABEZAS RODRIGUEZ Deportivo Cali

JUAN JOSE MINA GONZALES Deportivo Cali

TOMÁS ANGEL GUTIÉRREZ Athletic National

LUIS MIGUEL MARQUINES National Athletic

JHON JÁIDER VELEZ CAREY Barranquilla Football Club

CARLOS EDUARDO CANTILLO Barranquilla Football Club

GUSTAVO ADOLFO PUERTA MOLANO Bogotá Football Club

CRISTIAN OSWALDO VALENCIA Club Atlético River Plate (Argentina)

KEVIN ANDRES MANTILLA CAMARGO Santa Fe

ALEXIS CASTILLO MANYOMA Cortuluá

JOSÉ DANIEL GARCIA ARAGÓN Cortuluá

YÁSER ESNÉIDER ASPRILLA Envigado FC

ANDRES SALAZAR OSORIO Fortaleza Football Club

EDIER OCAMPO VIDAL Fortaleza Football Club

JUAN DIEGO CASTILLO REYES Fortaleza Football Club

ISAAC ZULETA RENDÓN Getafe Football Club SAD (Spain)

DANIEL PEDROZO MARTÍNEZ Real Cartagena FC

DEIVI FERNANDO BARRIOS Real Cartagena FC

JORGE LEGUIN CABEZAS HURTADO Real Cartagena FC

