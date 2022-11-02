Colombia under-17 team: follow LIVE the tribute to the world runners-up

The Movistar Arena in Bogotá was the venue chosen by the Colombian Football Federation and the sponsors of the Colombian National Team to pay today, around 10:45 am (Caracol Television Broadcast), a heartfelt tribute to the U-17 women’s team, which has just lost the World Cup final of the category, in India, against Spain.

After becoming the first national team to play in the final of a Fifa World Cup, the 21 warriors led by Carlos Paniagua had a tour of Paris, the French capital, yesterday.

As they shared on their social networks, the players enjoyed the charm of the Eiffel Tower and other emblematic places of the City of Light. In all the routes, as could be seen in the videos published by the soccer players themselves, they proudly displayed their silver medals.

This morning they were expected at the El Dorado international airport in Bogotá. According to their itinerary, they will have a visit to the Presidency around eight in the morning. There they will receive the prizes promised by the Government. Then, at 9:30, they will offer a press conference at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation.

The tribute is expected to begin at 10:45 am at the Movistar Arena. The doors will open at 9:30, so that fans who want to be part of the tribute enter in an organized manner and locate themselves on the first and second floors, a space provided by the organization. Tickets will not be sold for this event and admission will be free, until full capacity is reached. They will only allow the entrance of six thousand people.

The warriors in Colombia

Selection arrives in Bogotá.

The players are already in Bogotá.



7:45 a.m. They are heading towards the Casa de Nariño.

People start lining up at the Movistar Arena.

