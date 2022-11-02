Colombia under-17 team: follow LIVE the tribute to the world runners-up

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombian Football Federation
The 21 warriors are already in Bogotá. The country receives them excited and proud of the feat.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 02, 2022, 07:31 AM
The Movistar Arena in Bogotá was the venue chosen by the Colombian Football Federation and the sponsors of the Colombian National Team to pay today, around 10:45 am (Caracol Television Broadcast), a heartfelt tribute to the U-17 women’s team, which has just lost the World Cup final of the category, in India, against Spain.
After becoming the first national team to play in the final of a Fifa World Cup, the 21 warriors led by Carlos Paniagua had a tour of Paris, the French capital, yesterday.
As they shared on their social networks, the players enjoyed the charm of the Eiffel Tower and other emblematic places of the City of Light. In all the routes, as could be seen in the videos published by the soccer players themselves, they proudly displayed their silver medals.
This morning they were expected at the El Dorado international airport in Bogotá. According to their itinerary, they will have a visit to the Presidency around eight in the morning. There they will receive the prizes promised by the Government. Then, at 9:30, they will offer a press conference at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation.
The tribute is expected to begin at 10:45 am at the Movistar Arena. The doors will open at 9:30, so that fans who want to be part of the tribute enter in an organized manner and locate themselves on the first and second floors, a space provided by the organization. Tickets will not be sold for this event and admission will be free, until full capacity is reached. They will only allow the entrance of six thousand people.
Follow LIVE the tribute to the world runners-up in Bogotá.
(You can read: Linda Caicedo, bluntly: the forceful request that she makes to all of Colombia).
The warriors in Colombia
The players are already in Bogotá.
7:45 a.m. They are heading towards the Casa de Nariño.
People start lining up at the Movistar Arena.
More sports news
SPORTS
November 02, 2022, 07:31 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #under17 #team #follow #LIVE #tribute #world #runnersup
Leave a Reply