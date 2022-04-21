After losing to Brazil, the favorite for the title in the South American Women’s Under-20, Colombia will have a key game this Thursday to maintain the options of reaching the World Cup in Costa Rica: the team led by Carlos Paniagua will face Venezuela, starting at 3 in the afternoon, at the Nicolás Chathuán stadium in La Calera (Chile). The game will be seen by Señal Colombia and DirecTV Sports.

Colombia has already faced Venezuela in the first phase: it was a 1-1 that gave Vinotinto first place in group A. However, the Venezuelans have just lost against Uruguay (2-1).

This is how they see the duel against Venezuela in the National Team

“Venezuela is a rival that fights, fights to the last. We have analyzed and what the teacher has told us is that we can hurt Venezuela on the wings and look for spaces”, said midfielder Wendy Bonilla.

Until the match against Brazil, the National Team was undefeated and had only received one goal, precisely, from the Venezuelans. But at the start of the final home run, they scored three goals, two of them by the same route, charging from the side and a header to the near post.

However, Colombia yesterday took their time to train their defensive aerial game and prevent a recurrence of the problem.

“The goals that have scored us have not been created in any other way, be more attentive in those set pieces and we have to work more on that”, assured Ximena Llerena, another member of the National Team.

The team does not feel pressured by the result

Colombia wants to leave behind what happened against Brazil and, although there is pressure due to the need to win, the team takes what comes with calm.

“Venezuela is a good team but we have been preparing ourselves. Brazil has already passed, we have corrected in training, we must improve in some things but the mind is focused on that we must win”, assured Llerena.

In the bottom match of the second day of the final quadrangular, the two winners of the first date, Brazil and Uruguay, will face each other. That game will start at 5:30 in the afternoon and will be seen on Directv Sports.

