The Colombian national team is still trying to come to terms with its elimination from the U-20 Women’s World Cup, in which it could have won the match against the Netherlands in the 90th minute and then in extra time.

According to the criteria of

In the end, the quarter-final match came down to penalty kicks, where neither of the Colombian takers were able to score: Dutch goalkeeper Femke Liefting saved Gabriela Rodríguez and Juana Ortegón’s shots and Liz Katerine Osorio shot hers over the goal.

Still saddened by the premature elimination, Ortegón spoke about what happened and revealed that the Colombian national team players, although they had watched the round of 16 match between the Netherlands and France to analyze their opponent, had no information about how Liefting behaved during penalties.

“We never knew how the goalkeeper would react to these situations,” Ortegón revealed in an interview with VBar Caracol.

Jet Van Beijeren (left) and Juana Ortegón (right) Photo:AFP Share

“I did notice in the match against France that she was very good. In extra time, the Dutch didn’t want to play, they wanted to go to penalties because they were playing backwards and that shows that they had complete confidence in their goalkeeper. These are things that get out of hand for a player. They didn’t tell us where she could throw herself,” she added.

Juana was third on the list. The Deportivo Cali player revealed that she was confident she would get paid.

“This is contradictory, it hurts a lot. Since I am calmer and more relaxed after what happened, I think I have never felt so secure in a payment. In the broadcast you can see me talking to myself and saying: ‘It’s mine’. I feel like I took it well. I may have lacked strength, but that’s more the goalkeeper’s virtue,” said.

The list of collectors was drawn up by the technical team headed by Carlos Paniagua. After Rodríguez, Osorio and Ortegón, the designated ones were Mary José Álvarez and Linda Caicedo. There were no additional indications.

“When we met, the teachers already had a list ready, they named each of the collectors and we responded that yes, we were all sure of getting paid,” explained Juana.

“When Gabi comes back from failing to collect her shot, she tells us to die with ours, with the one we used to do in training. She always opened it, I did the same, and one is left without knowing why these things happen. The work was done, but it is a matter of security and these things happen,” he added.

Juana Ortegón lamented the team’s lack of definition

Ortegón lamented the errors in finishing that cost Colombia the chance to reach penalties and then the elimination. “In training we tried to do that part. In warm-ups we practiced finishing, but nobody knows what goes through the players’ heads in those moments, you have to make decisions in a matter of seconds and that part could have affected us a little,” express.

“Unfortunately, Linda Caicedo and Karla Torres had several one-on-one encounters and were unable to complete them. There was work to be done, but it was more about being in front of everyone, defining. A lot of it was about decision-making,” he concluded.

SPORTS

More Sports News