Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Colombia U-20 team will have a new match before the World Cup

May 9, 2023
The team prepares to face the World Cup.

The Colombian national team sub-20 He is advancing with his preparation for the Youth World Cup in Argentina.

The National Team is concentrated these days in Cali, before what will be their trip to Argentine soil for the tournament. This week it is expected that the final list that will face the contest will be confirmed.

And before the orbital appointment, it was confirmed that the team will have a new friendly match in the final stretch of preparation for the FIFA Under 20 World Cup.

Those led by Hector Cardenas They will meet their similar Nigerian in Argentine territory, five days before the debut against Israel, in a match corresponding to group C.

Colombia will be traveling to the south of the continent next Wednesday, May 10 at night.

new friendly

Colombia Sub 20 vs Nigeria Sub 20
Day: May 16
Time: 2:00 pm – Colombia time
Stadium: To be defined

PABLO ROMERO WITH THE FCF PRESS

