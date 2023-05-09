Colombia U-20 team will have a new match before the World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia Sub-20 National Team
Colombian Soccer Federation
Colombia Sub-20 team
The team prepares to face the World Cup.
The Colombian national team sub-20 He is advancing with his preparation for the Youth World Cup in Argentina.
The National Team is concentrated these days in Cali, before what will be their trip to Argentine soil for the tournament. This week it is expected that the final list that will face the contest will be confirmed.
And before the orbital appointment, it was confirmed that the team will have a new friendly match in the final stretch of preparation for the FIFA Under 20 World Cup.
Those led by Hector Cardenas They will meet their similar Nigerian in Argentine territory, five days before the debut against Israel, in a match corresponding to group C.
Colombia will be traveling to the south of the continent next Wednesday, May 10 at night.
new friendly
Colombia Sub 20 vs Nigeria Sub 20
Day: May 16
Time: 2:00 pm – Colombia time
Stadium: To be defined
PABLO ROMERO WITH THE FCF PRESS
Preparation match of our Colombian National Team with a view to the FIFA World Cup.
🗓️ Tuesday May 16
🕑 2:00 pm (COL time)
🏆 International Friendly Sub 20
