The Colombia Sub-20 team is preparing to play the South American of the category in which it will be local, starting on January 18, with the aim not only of qualifying the Indonesian World, but also to get their fourth crown, adding to those achieved in 1987, 2005 and 2013. The first two were at home.

However, this time the draw did not favor those led by Hector Cardenas. After the formation of the groups, which took place this Wednesday in Asunción, Colombia will have to face none other than Argentina and Brazil. The other two members of group A are Paraguay and Peru.

Ecuador, the defending champion, along with Uruguay, Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia, remained in group B of the South American U-20. The first three of each team qualify for the final hexagonal and there, the best four will be in the World Cup.

This was the draw for the South American Sub-20

Why does Colombia, despite being local, have to play against Argentina and Brazil? Everything goes through the conformation of the bolilleros for the South American draw.

Conmebol determined that Colombia and Ecuador were seeded, the first for being local and the second for being the champion. The following line corresponded to the second and third of the 2019 South American, Argentina and Uruguay.

Colombia Sub 20 team was fourth in the 2019 South American.

In a third line for the draw were Brazil, fifth four years ago, and Venezuela, which was sixth. Chile and Paraguay, seventh and eighth, were the fourth line and Peru and Bolivia, the last two, were in the last bowling alley.

Luck did not accompany Colombia and therefore, the two South American powers will share a group with the local team that, however, is excited to be champion.

