Heavyweight duels from America and Africa and a European classic stand out in the round of 16 of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup, the first phase to kill or be killed that will put the magic, grit and physical power of the new generation of football to the test.

Colombia, this is the way to the title

For the first time, five South American teams will play this phaseafter the classification of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay in this 2023 edition that is held in Argentine territory.

“Historical! For the first time “in a U-20 World Cup there will be five South American teams in the round of 16”, Conmebol celebrated on its social networks.

Argentina is the most successful in the category, with six stars. It is followed by Brazil, with five.

These are the eleven world titles of the category that Conmebol has, one more than those won by European teams: Portugal (2), Spain, France, Serbia, England, Ukraine and the extinct Soviet Union, Federal Republic of Germany and Yugoslavia.

Without fear Colombia, first in Group C, will play a place in San Juan against Slovakia, third in Group B. Óscar Cortés, with a goal and an assist, has been a great protagonist of the team, a team that excites its fans with the classic good touch of the Colombian ball and several figures of their own brilliance.

At home, Argentina wants to shout “go ahead, champion” again as he did with the conquest of the World Cup by Lionel Messi and company in Qatar 2022. And the first step to achieve this will be to leave Nigeria on the road.

With victories over Uzbekistan, New Zealand and Guatemala that gave them the first place in group A, the Albiceleste gained confidence and left behind the disappointment they suffered when in the South American category they were left out of the World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria seeks to recover its memory and win against an Argentina that in 2005 deprived it of being world champion in this category in the final.

tough opponent Brazil, South American U-20 champion and first in a tough group D, will play Tunisia.

Sávio has been the goal man so far, with three goals, in a Canarinha that went from less to more in a tough start to the tournament and now seeks to raise his game one step further.

The Brazilians will have a Tunisian team that ranked as the best third, behind England and Uruguay.

La Celeste will also measure forces with the physical strength of Gambia, leader of a surprising group F that also qualified South Korea and left out the giant France, who arrived in Argentina with an emergency team due to the refusal of many clubs to cede to their figures.Uruguay has been irregular and against the Africans they will have to return to their axis to continue dreaming of winning on neighboring soil.

Ecuador will have an Asian rival, South Korea. The South Americans were second in group B, behind the USA, with Justin Cuero shining, scoring three goals; Nilson Angulo added the same number of assists.

A luxury European classic between a powerful England and an Italy that started by beating Brazil, but which lost its luster as the games went by, promises to ignite the public.

Surprising Uzbekistan and Israel will meet this Tuesday in Mendoza, the same venue for the opening round of 16 between the US and New Zealand.

