Monday, May 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia U-20 team: this is their rival in the round of 16 of the World Cup; time and where to see

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia U-20 team: this is their rival in the round of 16 of the World Cup; time and where to see


close

AUTOPLAY

Óscar Cortés saved the undefeated and secured first place in ColombiaA genius of the Millonarios attacker in stoppage time gave Héctor Cárdenas’s team the draw against Senegal.

This Sunday the rival of Héctor Cárdenas’ team was confirmed.

The Colombian National Team finished first in group C of the FIFA U-20 World Cupqualifying to the round of 16 as one of the favorites to reach the final instances of the youth championship.

With 7 points, undefeated, the Tricolor was far superior to its zone rivals: Israel, Japan and Senegal.

Now, Colombia secured a fourth game in the World Cup, and hopes to continue in the race to dispute the title.

See also  Conmebol makes a resounding decision for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

As the leader of its group, Colombia already knows that it will play its round of 16 match next Wednesday, May 31, at 12:30 pm (Colombian time), at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan.

Who will be the rival of the Colombian National Team in the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup?

Óscar Cortés celebrates Colombia’s equalizing goal.

The sixteen teams face the first six, the second six and the four best third parties in the group stage.

Colombia will face Slovakia, which was third in group B, with 3 points and a goal difference of +1. The Slovak team thrashed Fiji 4-0 and then lost to Ecuador (1-2) and the United States (0-2).

(Also: Óscar Cortés saved Colombia’s unbeaten record and secured first place in the World Cup).

Time and where to see

Match: FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16
Date: Wednesday May 31
Time: 12:30 pm, Colombian time
TV: Caracol, RCN and Directv.

More news

FOOTBALL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Colombia #U20 #team #rival #World #Cup #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Shift to the right in elections in Spain

Shift to the right in elections in Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result