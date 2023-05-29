Colombia U-20 team: this is their rival in the round of 16 of the World Cup; time and where to see

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
This Sunday the rival of Héctor Cárdenas’ team was confirmed.
The Colombian National Team finished first in group C of the FIFA U-20 World Cupqualifying to the round of 16 as one of the favorites to reach the final instances of the youth championship.
With 7 points, undefeated, the Tricolor was far superior to its zone rivals: Israel, Japan and Senegal.
Now, Colombia secured a fourth game in the World Cup, and hopes to continue in the race to dispute the title.
As the leader of its group, Colombia already knows that it will play its round of 16 match next Wednesday, May 31, at 12:30 pm (Colombian time), at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan.
Who will be the rival of the Colombian National Team in the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup?
The sixteen teams face the first six, the second six and the four best third parties in the group stage.
Colombia will face Slovakia, which was third in group B, with 3 points and a goal difference of +1. The Slovak team thrashed Fiji 4-0 and then lost to Ecuador (1-2) and the United States (0-2).
(Also: Óscar Cortés saved Colombia’s unbeaten record and secured first place in the World Cup).
DRAMATIC FINAL per @FTF_OFFICIELLE !!!
GOOOOOL of @Uruguay penalty for Ouahabi’s hands and executed by Franco Glez (2nd goal).
Goal that classifies SLOVAKIA i SOUTH KOREA.
Japan removed.
Tunisia is at the expense of the match Honduras vs França and the score of the 3rd of GRUP F. pic.twitter.com/UxJ0nvO1Yy
— Joan Sarrà (@sarra_joan) May 28, 2023
Time and where to see
Match: FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16
Date: Wednesday May 31
Time: 12:30 pm, Colombian time
TV: Caracol, RCN and Directv.
More news
FOOTBALL
