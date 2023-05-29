Colombia U-20 team: this is their rival in the round of 16 of the World Cup; time and where to see

The Colombian National Team finished first in group C of the FIFA U-20 World Cupqualifying to the round of 16 as one of the favorites to reach the final instances of the youth championship.

With 7 points, undefeated, the Tricolor was far superior to its zone rivals: Israel, Japan and Senegal.

Now, Colombia secured a fourth game in the World Cup, and hopes to continue in the race to dispute the title.

As the leader of its group, Colombia already knows that it will play its round of 16 match next Wednesday, May 31, at 12:30 pm (Colombian time), at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan.

Who will be the rival of the Colombian National Team in the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup?



Óscar Cortés celebrates Colombia’s equalizing goal.

The sixteen teams face the first six, the second six and the four best third parties in the group stage.

Colombia will face Slovakia, which was third in group B, with 3 points and a goal difference of +1. The Slovak team thrashed Fiji 4-0 and then lost to Ecuador (1-2) and the United States (0-2).



DRAMATIC FINAL per @FTF_OFFICIELLE !!!

GOOOOOL of @Uruguay penalty for Ouahabi’s hands and executed by Franco Glez (2nd goal).

Goal that classifies SLOVAKIA i SOUTH KOREA.

Japan removed.

Tunisia is at the expense of the match Honduras vs França and the score of the 3rd of GRUP F. pic.twitter.com/UxJ0nvO1Yy — Joan Sarrà (@sarra_joan) May 28, 2023

Time and where to see

Luis Marquines, goalkeeper for the Colombian U-20 National Team.

Match: FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16

Date: Wednesday May 31

Time: 12:30 pm, Colombian time

TV: Caracol, RCN and Directv.

