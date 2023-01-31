Colombia U-20 team: second casualty, Daniel Luna leaves

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Luna, Colombian player.
The new team requires it in Europe.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The player of the Colombia Sub-20 National Team Daniel Luna withdrew from the concentration of the national team to move to Spain and meet commitments with his new club on Royal Majorca of the league.
The 19-year-old player must meet the request of his new team, where he will have to manage the work documentation.
Because the South American Sub 20 no play under date fifa and the clubs have the power to request their players at the time they consider appropriate, the footballer must travel to meet the club’s requirement.
The Colombian Football Federation, the midfielder and the Spanish team agreed to return to join the group led by the Technical Director on February 3 Hector Cardenas and face the remaining matches of the Final Hexagonal of the conmebol Under 20.
zero and go two
Luna is the second player from the National Team to leave the concentration for the same reasons.
The first was Jhon Jader Duranwho left days after confirming his relationship with the astonville of the English Premier League.
Colombia will meet this Tuesday with Uruguay in the first game of the U-20 hexagonal at the stadium The Campin.
