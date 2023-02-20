Colombia U-20 team prepares the World Cup: preparation matches confirmed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The team finished third in the youth South American and qualified for the World Cup.
The Colombian national team sub-20 will have intense preparation for the dispute of the youth World Cup in Indonesia.
After the South American, in which the team was third, now the planning for the World Cup begins.
For now, the players returned to their respective clubs to continue with their competition, awaiting the next call.
international friendlies
The Colombian Football Federation and the Technical Staff of the Colombian Under 20 National Team decided to start the preparation process for “the yellow card” that will be playing the FIFA World Cup in Indonesia, with two friendly matches in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar , belonging to the Region of Murcia – Spain.
The games where the team led by Héctor Cárdenas will play will be played on March 23 and 26, respectively.
23 of March
Colombia Sub 20 vs Wales
Time: To be defined
Stadium: Pinatar Arena Football Center
Transmission: To be defined
March 26th
Colombia Sub 20 vs Sweden
Time: To be defined
Stadium: Pinatar Arena Football Center
Transmission: To be defined
Colombia will know the rivals it will have in the orbital appointment on March 31, when the draw for the competition takes place from May 20 to June 11.
SPORTS WITH THE FCF PRESS
