Monday, February 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia U-20 team prepares the World Cup: preparation matches confirmed

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia U-20 team prepares the World Cup: preparation matches confirmed


close

Colombian National Team

Colombia vs. Paraguayan.

Colombia vs. Paraguayan.

The team finished third in the youth South American and qualified for the World Cup.

The Colombian national team sub-20 will have intense preparation for the dispute of the youth World Cup in Indonesia.

After the South American, in which the team was third, now the planning for the World Cup begins.

See also  Messina, very serious mourning: Sullo's wife died of an illness

For now, the players returned to their respective clubs to continue with their competition, awaiting the next call.

international friendlies

Colombia team celebrates goal against Ecuador.

The Colombian Football Federation and the Technical Staff of the Colombian Under 20 National Team decided to start the preparation process for “the yellow card” that will be playing the FIFA World Cup in Indonesia, with two friendly matches in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar , belonging to the Region of Murcia – Spain.

The games where the team led by Héctor Cárdenas will play will be played on March 23 and 26, respectively.

23 of March
Colombia Sub 20 vs Wales
Time: To be defined
Stadium: Pinatar Arena Football Center
Transmission: To be defined

March 26th
Colombia Sub 20 vs Sweden
Time: To be defined
Stadium: Pinatar Arena Football Center
Transmission: To be defined

Colombia will know the rivals it will have in the orbital appointment on March 31, when the draw for the competition takes place from May 20 to June 11.

See also  Mourning in football, Miguel Van Damme died after fighting leukemia

SPORTS WITH THE FCF PRESS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #U20 #team #prepares #World #Cup #preparation #matches #confirmed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rain that hit the coast of SP is the most intense in history

Rain that hit the coast of SP is the most intense in history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result