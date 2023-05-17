Colombia U-20 team closes blanks for the World Cup with a tie

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs. Nigeria.
The team gets ready for the World Cup dispute.
The Colombian Men’s U-20 National Team finalizing his preparation prior to the start of the World Cup in the category, in Argentina.
The team, with its 21 called, is in Argentine territory completing its preparatory phase before the debut on the weekend.
Draw to close blank
This Tuesday, as part of their preparation schedule, the team led by Hector Cardenas He played a friendly preparation game against his counterpart from Nigeria.
The match ended with equality at 3 goals. The friendly goals were The work of Óscar Cortés from the penalty spot, Yaser Asprilla and an own goal from the visiting team.
The team continue with the set-up before the first World Cup game against Israel next Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m. m. Colombian hour.
Colombian lineup
Juan Diego Castillo (Alexei Rojas 30´); Devan Tantón (Édier Ocampo 45′), Julián Palacios (Kevin Mantilla 45′), Fernando Álvarez (Daniel Pedrozo 45′), Andrés Salazar; Jhon Vélez (C), Jhojan Torres (Gustavo Puerta 45′), Juan Castilla (Miguel Monsalve 45′); Alexis Manyoma, Tomás Ángel (Jorge Cabezas 45´), Óscar Cortés (Yaser Asprilla 45´). DT: Hector Cardenas.
SPORTS WITH THE FCF PRESS
