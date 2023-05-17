Wednesday, May 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia U-20 team closes blanks for the World Cup with a tie

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia U-20 team closes blanks for the World Cup with a tie


close

Colombian National Team

Colombia vs. Nigeria.

Colombia vs. Nigeria.

The team gets ready for the World Cup dispute.

The Colombian Men’s U-20 National Team finalizing his preparation prior to the start of the World Cup in the category, in Argentina.

See also  Women's team: Carlos Paniagua analyzes the next game live

(You may be interested in: Colombia Selection: schedules, dates and channels to watch U-20 World Cup games)

The team, with its 21 called, is in Argentine territory completing its preparatory phase before the debut on the weekend.

Draw to close blank

Hector Cardenas, DT of Colombia.

This Tuesday, as part of their preparation schedule, the team led by Hector Cardenas He played a friendly preparation game against his counterpart from Nigeria.

The match ended with equality at 3 goals. The friendly goals were The work of Óscar Cortés from the penalty spot, Yaser Asprilla and an own goal from the visiting team.

The team continue with the set-up before the first World Cup game against Israel next Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m. m. Colombian hour.

Colombian lineup

Juan Diego Castillo (Alexei Rojas 30´); Devan Tantón (Édier Ocampo 45′), Julián Palacios (Kevin Mantilla 45′), Fernando Álvarez (Daniel Pedrozo 45′), Andrés Salazar; Jhon Vélez (C), Jhojan Torres (Gustavo Puerta 45′), Juan Castilla (Miguel Monsalve 45′); Alexis Manyoma, Tomás Ángel (Jorge Cabezas 45´), Óscar Cortés (Yaser Asprilla 45´). DT: Hector Cardenas.

See also  Colombia vs. Paraguay: the goals of the match in the South American sub-20

SPORTS WITH THE FCF PRESS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #U20 #team #closes #blanks #World #Cup #tie

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Milk from vegan mothers is safe

Milk from vegan mothers is safe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result