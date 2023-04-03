Colombia has uphill qualification to the final phase of the South American U-17, after the 4-0 defeat against Ecuador, on Saturday, in a game in which the team was left in debt.

The hostess dispatched with a landslide, with a brace from Allen Obando and scores from Geremy Congo and Michael Bermúdez. A strong blow for those led by Juan Carlos Ramírez, who had just opened with a goalless draw against Uruguay.

With this result, Colombia fell to fourth place in group A, led by Ecuador and Brazil with 4 points. Colombia was left with only one point and is complicated in the tournament with two games to go: Brazil and Chile. It should be noted that on the fifth date he will have a rest day.

The first three of the group advance to the final phase of the tournament, which awards four slots for the World Cup of the category, to be played in Peru.

Date and time of the match against Brazil in the Sub 17

Now the team led by Juan Carlos Ramírez will have to look for a victory against Brazil that will allow them to recover what they lost in the first two games. The match will be played at the Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil, and will be seen on Telepacífico and DSports, starting at 7 pm, Colombia time.

The members of the Colombian team, beyond the painful defeat on Saturday, have complained about two issues in the tournament: one, refereeing: the team has not been awarded two very clear penalties, one against Uruguay and the other against Ecuador. And two, the terrible state of the pitch at the Christian Benítez stadium, although that affects all the participants.

Colombia’s last game in the first phase will be on Wednesday, against Chile, at 4:30 in the afternoon.

In group B, Argentina beat Bolivia 1-0 and is the leader, with six points. The Bolivians came from beating Peru 2-1 in their debut: they are second, with three.

For its part, Paraguay debuted with a one-goal tie with Venezuela. Both teams have one point, although Vinotinto has one more match, the one they lost 4-2 to Argentina on the first date. Peru is last, without points.

