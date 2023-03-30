The 19th U17 South American Championship begins this Thursday in Guayaquil (Ecuador) with Argentina defending the title and with four places at stake for the World Cup of the category to be held in October in Peru.

La Albiceleste, led by Diego Placente, will begin the defense of the trophy on Friday against Venezuela, after being drawn in Group B, where they are also Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru, that the presence in the next World Cup is assured for being the host country.

Colombia sub-17 team.

In Group A are Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia and the host Ecuador, which will precisely begin its journey in the tournament against Canarinha, which will seek to increase its hegemony in this tournament as winner of twelve of the eighteen editions of the tournament.

Three of the twelve titles won by the Brazilian team were in Ecuador, as the Verdeamarela won the trophy every previous time that the championship was played on Ecuadorian soil (1988, 2007 and 2011).

Colombian Calendar

Colombian Selection Sub 17 Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Brazil will have Endrick, the youth player from Palmeiras signed by Real Madrid, as the top figure in its attack, Ecuador will have Kendry Páez, who due to his great physical and technical conditions already made his debut at the age of 15 in the Ecuadorian first division with Independiente del Valle .

Prior to the match between Ecuador and Brazil, Colombia, winner of the category title in 1993, and Uruguay, who reached the final in 1991, 2005 and 2011, but lost all of them against Brazil, will face each other. Colombia is another team that has prepared very well under the technical direction of Juan Carlos Ramirez and will have among its figures the defender and captain of the team, Nicola Profeta, born in Venezuela, but based and trained in the minor divisions of Colombian Deportivo Cali.



Stadium: Christian Benitez

March 30, Thursday (4:30 pm)

Date 1: Colombia vs. Uruguay

April 1 (7 p.m.)

Date 2: Colombia vs. equator –

April 3 (7 p.m.)

Date 3: Colombia vs. Brazil

April 5 (4:30 p.m.)

Date 4: Colombia vs. Chili

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

