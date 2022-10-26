Agudelo’s save in the decisive shot of the penalty shootout gave this Wednesday to Colombia the pass to the final of the U-17 World Cup women’s soccer fifawhich is played in India, after a goalless draw against Nigeria, in a semi-final in which he had the best scoring chances.

The Nigerian Edafe had had in her boots minutes before the opportunity to qualify Nigeria to the final, but sent the fifth penalty to the post, and her team fell apart. The image of all the African players desolate on the ground is noteworthy, without any of them wanting to take responsibility for the next pitch.

screaming and dancing

After stretching the shootout to seven penalties for each team, it was Agudelo who closed the semi-final with a great stretch with a hit from Folorunsho.

Before the outcome, the Colombian team was slow to enter the match, but after a lackluster start and full of nerves on the part of both teams, chances began to happen in the Nigerian area, without finding any of them the fortune of the goal.

The most dangerous came half an hour into the match, when a long free kick from Espitaleta was deflected off the crossbar by the Nigerian goalkeeper before it entered her goal through the top corner.

Colombia went to the dressing room, happy, to celebrate reaching the final. And there was no lack of music, dancing and shouting, to the sound of the theme ‘Happy Single’, of Espinoza Paz.

Still, from the Factoría, another of the songs that the Selection sings and dances.

At the hotel, they danced and sang ‘Dulce carita’, performed by Dálmata.