Colombia U-17 National Team: Conmebol’s congratulatory message

The stop of Luisa Agudelo in the decisive launch of the penalty shootout, he granted Colombia the pass on Wednesday to the final of the Fifa Women’s U-17 World Cup, which is played in India, after a goalless draw against Nigeria, in a semi-final in which he had the best scoring chances.

Colombia will play the final on Sunday against Spainwhich beat Germany 0-1 in the other semi-final.

That prodigious performance did not, however, make her coach trust her for the penalty shootout, and just as it happened in the quarterfinals against USA, substitute goalkeeper, Jiwuaku, entered added time to face the Colombian pitchers. No success this time.

Spain is the favourite. In fact, they have already beaten Colombia in the first match of the group stage by 1-0.

The arrival of the Colombians to the final is so important that Conmebol sent this congratulatory message.