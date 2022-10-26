Thursday, October 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia U-17 National Team: Conmebol’s congratulatory message

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 26, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Colombia vs. Nigeria

Colombia vs. Nigeria

Colombia vs. Nigeria

The final will be played by the Colombians with Spain this Sunday.

The stop of Luisa Agudelo in the decisive launch of the penalty shootout, he granted Colombia the pass on Wednesday to the final of the Fifa Women’s U-17 World Cup, which is played in India, after a goalless draw against Nigeria, in a semi-final in which he had the best scoring chances.

See also  CIGT | Imola: Lamborghini-Imperiale triumphs in Race 1

Colombia will play the final on Sunday against Spainwhich beat Germany 0-1 in the other semi-final.

(Luisa Agudelo: the heroine who put Colombia in the final of the U-17 World Cup)
(Colombia U-17 team: the dances of the players in the dressing room, video)

That prodigious performance did not, however, make her coach trust her for the penalty shootout, and just as it happened in the quarterfinals against USA, substitute goalkeeper, Jiwuaku, entered added time to face the Colombian pitchers. No success this time.

Spain is the favourite. In fact, they have already beaten Colombia in the first match of the group stage by 1-0.

The arrival of the Colombians to the final is so important that Conmebol sent this congratulatory message.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Salerno, a myth is forever: the homage

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #U17 #National #Team #Conmebols #congratulatory #message

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Melissa Paredes dedicates an emotional message to her daughter: "Daddy and mommy have a mission to make you happy"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.