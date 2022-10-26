Colombia U-17 National Team: Conmebol’s congratulatory message

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombia vs. Nigeria
Colombia vs. Nigeria
The final will be played by the Colombians with Spain this Sunday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 26, 2022, 11:49 AM
The stop of Luisa Agudelo in the decisive launch of the penalty shootout, he granted Colombia the pass on Wednesday to the final of the Fifa Women’s U-17 World Cup, which is played in India, after a goalless draw against Nigeria, in a semi-final in which he had the best scoring chances.
Colombia will play the final on Sunday against Spainwhich beat Germany 0-1 in the other semi-final.
(Luisa Agudelo: the heroine who put Colombia in the final of the U-17 World Cup)
(Colombia U-17 team: the dances of the players in the dressing room, video)
That prodigious performance did not, however, make her coach trust her for the penalty shootout, and just as it happened in the quarterfinals against USA, substitute goalkeeper, Jiwuaku, entered added time to face the Colombian pitchers. No success this time.
Spain is the favourite. In fact, they have already beaten Colombia in the first match of the group stage by 1-0.
The arrival of the Colombians to the final is so important that Conmebol sent this congratulatory message.
October 26, 2022, 11:49 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #U17 #National #Team #Conmebols #congratulatory #message
Leave a Reply