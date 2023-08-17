Two earthquakes were registered today in Colombia in the Bogota area, at 12.04 and 12.17, which correspond to 19.04 and 19.17 Italian time. The first was of magnitude 6.1. Buildings shook, sirens sounded and thousands of people, some in panic, immediately rushed out of the buildings into the streets. The epicenter was located in El Calvario Meta, at a depth of less than 30 kilometers. The second had a magnitude of 5.6 and had its epicenter in Villavicentio, also Meta, always at a depth of less than 30 kilometres.