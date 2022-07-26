It took almost 12 years for Colombia to defeat Argentina again in the women’s Copa América. And he did it at the right time, with a dose of suffering, to achieve two of the team’s three goals in the tournament: to qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and for the 2024 Paris Olympics, with a tight, difficult 1-0 but enriching.

Now, the Nelson Abadía team awaits a rival. Very surely it will be Brazil, the last step towards an unprecedented title, but before that, the current champions will have to leave Paraguay out, this Tuesday, on the same field where Colombia celebrated, the Alfonso López stadium in Bucaramanga.

Dueling with Argentina has never been easy. And in this game, from the outset, it did cost Colombia, which started in a messy way, coming back badly and with many inaccuracies.

Fortunately for the Abadía team, this initial dominance by their rival did not have many consequences: just a very clear goal option from Estefanía Banini, who made goalkeeper Catalina Pérez fly.

This is how Colombia overcame the pressure of the first minutes

Colombia gradually came out of the suffocating pressure from Argentina and found two formulas to try to do damage: open the game on the wings or wait in their field and try to arrive with filtered passes.

Action of the match Colombia vs. Argentina Photo: Christian Alvarez. FHR

Thus, the team had its best minutes in the first stage, with two very clear opportunities, born from the talent of Leicy Santos. The first, at 32 minutes, when he left Linda Caicedo hand in hand with goalkeeper Vanina Correa. The youth could not finish off with force.

And four minutes later, the one who was left in front of the goal was Mayra Ramírez, who did almost everything well, except for the last play: she gained speed, hooked inside, the space was opened to finish off and, wanting to adjust the shot, crashed it horizontally.

Linda Caicedo’s goal unraveled the game

The combination of the two formulas, opening the game on the wings and gaining speed, gave Colombia the go-ahead goal, at 17 minutes in the second half, after a projection and a center by Mónica Ramos. The Argentines did not manage to reject and Linda Caicedo, who is 17 years old but plays as if she had years of experience, had a cool head to hook in the area and finish off a cross. Great goal!

Already the game, from that moment, was opened and the two teams fell into friction. The most affected, Argentina, who lost his right back, Gabriela Chávez, at 28 due to a double yellow card. To try to counteract this, the Argentines tried to grab the ball, without much success, and rather Colombia found spaces to have extended the marker, but without tact when it comes to finishing off.

The end of the match was a blast. There were tears, hugs and a party in the stands. The year of women’s soccer in national teams is round: qualifications for the U-17, U-20 and senior World Cups, the Olympics and the Pan American Games. And why not get excited about the title? It’s not easy, but…

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Sub-Editor

@josasc​