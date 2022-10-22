The Colombian U-17 Women’s National Team will play the semifinal of the World Cup in India, after beating Tanzania 3-0in a match that, in the end, was easy for the players.

Colombia was more than its rival and from very early on it took the lead, when after three minutes Linda Caicedo scored the first goal.

The 1-0 gave confidence to the group that guides Carlos Paniaguawho was much looser on the field of play and dominated the match.

More goals

The second goal came at minute 17, when Jessica Munoz, with his head he overcame the resistance of the rival goal. Tanzania he couldn’t react.

The African cast lost Ally by expulsion, which made things easier for Colombia, who continued straight, confirming their place in the semifinal.

Gabriela Rodríguez, from Colombia (left) tries to stop Dudinha.

Gabriella Rodriguez, at minute 36, he scored 3-0, from a penaltyafter the judges analyzed the play with the help of VAR.

The first half ended with a clear domain of the Colombians, who did not let their rivals react.

Caicedo, injured

For the second half, Colombia came out to control the ball, with the peace of mind that they were winning easily.

At minute 4, Caicedo was injured and was substituted three minutes later. The medical staff indicated that it was better for her to leave the field of play so as not to jeopardize her continuity in the World Cup.

The game was controlled by Colombia, who did not let their rival take possession of the ball and arrive in danger.

The 3-0 had to be controlled and that was what the players fled. Paniagua even had time to make changes, rotate the group taking into account that the match was defined.

Colombia will face Nigeria, next Wednesday, at 6 in the morning.

