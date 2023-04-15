Emiliana Arango, María Fernanda Herazo, Yuliana Lizarazo, María Paulina Pérez and Yuliana Monroy. Those are the names of the tennis players who gave Colombia its first step in the playoffs of the women’s tennis world cup, the Billie Jean King Cup, after a decade and a half.

Colombia, to the playoffs

Yuliana Perez and Maria Paulina Perez. Photo: Colombian Tennis Federation

After the victories against Bolivia, Peru and Guatemala, the national delegation won the series against Chile and ensured that they finished in the first two places in the regional phase of the old Federation Cup, which is being held in Cúcuta, and which grants two places to the play-offs of the most important tournament for level of nations in the discipline.



Herazo from Barranquilla was in charge of giving the country the first point against the southern team, after defeating the Chilean Fernanda Labraña by double 6-3 in a matter of two hours.

Then, the turn to hit the table was for the best racket in the country in the contest: Emiliana Arango from Antioquia. The one born in Medellín, who has been relaunching after several months suffering from injuries, defeated Daniela Seguel, the main card of the Chileans, 6-4, 6-1.

In this way, regardless of the doubles match, the feat of returning to a previous phase was achieved after what was done by Mariana Duque, Catalina Castaño, Viky Núñez and Karen Castiblanco in 2008, when they managed to beat Brazil and put the country in the playoff phase. Then, remember the story, the team was eliminated against Belgium.

for first place

Photo: Sergio Acero, CEET.

This Saturday, Colombia is playing for the leadership of the regional group against Argentina, who despite not having its main racket, Nadia Podoroska, has won its four previous series.

Pending this result, Colombia will meet its playoff rival next week. The duels of that series will be played in November.

“My goal is to reach the World Group (the final round), that’s what I want and that’s why we’re working”Emiliana Arango told this newspaper. Now, against Argentina, the opportunity to confirm that the objective is not only to compete on the continent but also outside of it.

SPORTS

More news