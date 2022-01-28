The tightness of the South American qualifier for the 2022 Qatar World Cup makes each point and each goal change the standings. Colombia, who woke up on Thursday in the direct classification zone, went to sleep in playoff positions.

the victory of Uruguay in Asunción (0-1 against Paraguay), although it was in the plans of many, it does not favor the aspirations of those led by Reinaldo Rueda. The Celestes, who debuted Diego Alonso on the bench, took Colombia out of the top four places.

Argentina’s triumph helped Colombia a lot

Ecuador took a big step towards qualifying by drawing 1-1 against Brazil in a match marked by VAR decisions. That result, in reality, hardly affects Colombian options.

On the other hand, a marker that did help, and a lot, was the victory of Argentina against Chile in Calama, a 1-2 that prevented Martín Lasarte’s team, at least partially, from taking Colombia out of the playoff zone.

What happened in the first three games of date 15 of the tie forces Colombia to beat Peru to get back into the direct qualifying zone. A win in Barranquilla would leave Rueda’s men one point above Uruguay, three above Peru and four above Chile, with three rounds remaining to finish the tie.

What would happen if Colombia does not beat Peru

The task would be complete if, in addition to beating Peru, Colombia defeats Argentina on Tuesday in Córdoba. It would be a fundamental step to ensure the classification. But for now, the immediate goal is to get the three points in Barranquilla. Otherwise, the picture could get very complicated.

A draw against Peru would put Colombia in the playoff zone and could be overtaken in points by Bolivia, if it beats Venezuela. And a defeat would be very serious, since Peru would take an advantage of three points and the Rueda team would be two units away from the playoff zone.

