It was in Santiago de Chile where Colombia founded its best World Cup soccer team of all time. It also happened in September, like now. It was also a Tuesday, the 11th (almost!), 11 years ago. That time, José Pékermanthe Argentine coach of Colombia, gave the blow that changed his history, that of the National Team and that of national football, which, without knowing it, that time began to play in the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil: his major achievement!

It was the eighth day of that tie, the fourth game under the direction of the Argentine, who took over from the fired Leonel Alvarez. It was also his third game as a visitor: before that he had beaten Peru 0-1, in Lima, with the old formula of defending, holding on and counterattacking; and lost, with the same idea of ​​hindering and rejecting 0-1 against Ecuador, in Quito.

He said that it was in Santiago where that great and brilliant Colombia was founded – perhaps the best ever… – with a definitive victory that rewrote the course of events. What happened? That game against Chile was the second of that double date. In the previous match, Colombia had squeezed Uruguay 4-0 in Barranquilla. It was then that Pékerman made the key decision: to play as a visitor as he did at home, to stand at the Monumental de Santiago as at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla, without fear and head-on, so much so that he came back from 1-0 down at the end of the first time.

An unforgettable and definitive match for the future: Mario Yepes, the captain, sacrificed himself like Ricaurte in San Mateo and in the dressing room he burst out: “Profe: take me out, change me…!”, he asked Pékerman to avoid being expelled by the Peruvian referee Víctor Carrillo, who was smelled the local red card. Then came the goals from James, Falcao and Teo, heroes of the ‘New Colombia’ that was born with full attack and scoring power in a fantastic 1-3.

Today, 11 years and one day after that game, The Colombian National Team can be refounded in the same place where the now national coach, Néstor Lorenzo, was Pékerman’s right hand: he was his first assistant.

Lorenzo has his first away game in the tie today and can set the course for the team. Although strangely he was not at the official press conference yesterday, Lorenzo said last year: “The idea is to go out and win on any field, with a game plan that makes that possible. We have players with good footing, that is, the style is going to be one of good play, possession and, depending on the place and where we are, being more or less aggressive or possession.”

Colombia today steps on the streets again of what was Santiago victorious, and on the same field, liberated, hopes to reestablish itself again…

