Sunday, January 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia ties with the United States and unleashes the best memes

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Memes

Memes of the Colombian National Team.

Memes of the Colombian National Team.

Preparation match arouses humor on social networks.

See also  Qatar World Cup 2022: the players who say goodbye

The Colombian National Team tied this Saturday against the United States in a friendly preparation match, played in California.

The Colombian game, without its references in the international environment, aroused reactions from the fans, who expressed themselves with memes.

the memes

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

See also  Escorted and between insults: this is how R. Rueda came out after the defeat with Peru

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #ties #United #States #unleashes #memes

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Scientists have identified six rules for maintaining memory and reason in old age

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result