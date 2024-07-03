Mexico City.- Brazil was unable to beat Colombia, after tying 1-1 they remained in second place in Group D, and in the Quarterfinals they will meet Uruguay, one of the teams that no one wants to face.

The coffee growers reached 26 games without losing, increasing their streak that made them one of the revelations of this Copa América.

Colombia will face Panama, one of the CONCACAF teams that are still alive.

The team in green and yellow came out onto the pitch with great intensity, won balls and played at speed to stake their claim; victory was essential to fight for first place in Group D.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 12th minute, after taking a penalty kick, he hit it with his left foot over the barrier and left goalkeeper Camilo Vargas with no chance.

Little by little, Dorival Junior’s team slowed down the pace and the Colombians regained lost ground.

In the 19th minute, controversy took over the match and social media after the referee, Jesús Valenzuela, disallowed Davinson Sánchez’s goal. The VAR even appeared to review the play and confirmed the referee’s decision.

The men in the booth considered that Jhon Córdoba was offside, after drawing a line, but Davinson, the goal scorer, was not badly positioned.

Despite the complaints, nothing made Valenzuela change his decision.

In the midst of a tough duel, Jefferson Lerma was shown the yellow card and will miss the Quarterfinals duel.

In injury time, Colombia tied the score at 47′ with a goal by Daniel Muñoz, who was assisted by Córdoba.

Brazil was the one that suffered in the second half, the team did not find the spaces to do damage and they had trouble stringing together dangerous plays.

Raphinha tried another free kick in the 59th minute, but this time he was not as accurate, his shot went wide of Vargas’ goal.

Colombia defended their area with order and discipline, marking in zones to nullify Vinicius Junior who got lost and did not think about the match.

Jorge Carrascal gave the Brazilians a scare in the 80th minute, with a shot that Allison saved to keep the score tied.

Colombia finished as leader with 7 points and Brazil in second place with 5 units.