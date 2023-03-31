Friday, March 31, 2023
Colombia tied, but left good feelings in the South American U-17

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia tied, but left good feelings in the South American U-17


close

Colombia vs. Uruguay

Colombia vs. Uruguay, in the South American Sub-17.

Colombia vs. Uruguay, in the South American Sub-17.

Juan Carlos Ramírez’s team drew 0-0 against Uruguay, in his debut in the tournament.

Colombia could not get past a goalless draw against Uruguay, in their debut in the South American U-17. The match was played at the Cristian Benítez stadium, in Guayaquil (Ecuador).

Despite the 0-0 loss, the National Team left a good feeling for what is to come in the tournament, which provides four slots for the World Cup in the category in Peru.

The two teams faced an impossible field, which was greatly affected by a heavy downpour in the first stage and that claimed a ‘victim’: the Colombian defender Xavi Ríos was injured while saving his team from a very clear option from the Uruguayans and had to be replaced after 45 minutes by Yuleiver Mosquera.

Colombia, despite the poor state of the pitch, showed good handling of the pitch and found a team with a change of pacewith a very good level from the creative Jordan Barrera, but the team lacked precision around the Uruguayan area and goalkeeper Martín Almeida was also a figure.

After a blackout, an auction full of emotions

A failure in the lighting of the stadium, in the 83rd minute, forced the game to stop. After the restart, the game had a new air, with side and side options; again, the goalkeepers were figures: Almeida and the Colombian Breiner Quintana.

Juan Carlos Ramírez, coach of the Colombia Sub 17 National Team.

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Those led by Juan Carlos Ramírez will face the local, Ecuador, this Saturday, starting at 7 pm. The game will be broadcast by DSports and Telepacífico. Ecuador debuted against Brazil.

SPORTS

More sports news

