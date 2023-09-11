Santiago has become a benevolent place for the Colombian National Team. There he stopped losing. In the last three visits for the tie, the team took one win and two draws. There are rough, demanding, careful games, but the offensive, risky and applied bets have given good results. Tomorrow will be a new story, with the added bonus that Colombia comes from winning and Chile comes from losing.

Santiago is not a place to trust. Not even because Chile comes from losing 3-1 against Uruguay, but it is not a place to hide either. Not with that background. Not with Néstor Lorenzo’s team, which has been undefeated in nine games. The initial idea is to go out and look for victory.

“Chile is a team that plays ball very well, it has players with a lot of experience that give it hierarchy, so we will understand what the teacher wants and look for the best that can strengthen us to find that weakness and try to do damage. and become owners of the game,” said midfielder Wílmar Barrios.

Colombia beat Chile in the Pékerman era for Brazil 2014, 1-3; and for Russia 2018 they tied 1-1. In the Queiroz era, for Qatar 2022, it was a 2-2 draw.

Possible change

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

The main novelty that Colombia could have regarding the match against Venezuela would be the change in the starter with the entry of Jorge Carrascal, the player who made the difference when he entered the Barranquilla match. His presence as a first baseman would imply a sacrifice, and the one that emerges is Juan Guillermo Cuadradowho does not seem to be in his best physical condition.

Carrascal could start as an inside player to build the team from behind, be the guide and the connector. But, in addition, his presence would free Jhon Arias to play as a winger on the right, where he expresses his best game, from where it is easier for him to shoot crosses – this is how Santos Borré’s goal came – and to partner with the winger Daniel Muñoz .

Chile, in its debut in the tie, stood with a 4-4-2 and suffered. Chile had a hard time containing Valverde and Nicolás de a Cruz, who started from behind, similar to the role that Carrascal would occupy. if Lorenzo decides on him. Uruguay destroyed Chile in the associative game, with first-class touches.



Colombia should propose the match in the middle of the field, without hiding, with a good presence of the full-backs in offensive territory, generating overflow and partnerships, exploiting the speed of Díaz on the left and the dynamics of Arias on the right. It must be taken into account that this Chile, despite its shortcomings, is not going to play at locking itself in; On the contrary, he is going to go out to find the game, and there he can leave spaces.

