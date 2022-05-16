The Colombian delegation ended its participation in the Nations Cup in Milton (Canada), with three medals won: one gold and two bronze.

the sprinter Kevin Quintero hung the gold medal in the keirin competitionhis speciality.

Quintero was first in the second round of the test, so he went on to the final, in which he finished second, but the judges sanctioned the winner, Jack Carling, who moved to last place.

The Colombian left Matthew Richardson in second place and the German Stefan Botticher with the bronze.

“The medal makes me happy, but the most important thing is that we are accumulating points for the Olympics and for the World Cup”, Quintero said.

And I add: “I made a couple of mistakes in a corner, but I was able to recover and finish in the best way.”

The other two medals were obtained by Martha Bayona, in speed, and Santiago Ramírez, in the kilometer, who won bronze.

“The balance is very good in the competitions we did in Canada. Bayonne had a crisis, he vomited several times last Friday, but he got a sprint medal on Saturday and scores points. Ramírez was also bronze in the kilometer and that is good for us, because we see that the group is moving towards what we want”, said the delegation’s coach, John Jaime González.

Kevin’s Golds

Quintero is Colombia’s star on the track. He is 23 years old and with the gold in Canada he reached seven in the history of the Cup, after gold in keirin in Australia and silver in Canada in 2020, and second places in Cali, in 2021, in this same competition, speed and team speed.

At the Nations Cup in Scotland two weeks ago, he was silver in keirin, stop in which Colombia achieved five medals.

“We continue adding valuable points for the World Cup and for the Olympics, which, in the end, is the most important thing. What we have done in the Scottish and Canadian Cups gives us cause to think that we are on the right track and we hope to continue like this to finish off what we have done in the Nations Cup in Cali”, specified the DT.

The Alcides Nieto Patiño velodrome in Cali is ready to receive the third stop of the Nations Cup, which will take place from July 7 to 10 and in which Colombia will be willing to defend the localía.

