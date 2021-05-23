The High Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos, reported that he will leave office as of May 26. Although Ceballos assured that he announced his decision to Colombian President Iván Duque since last December, this is the third resignation in the Government, after almost a month of protests that have shaken the country since last April 28. On May 4, the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla, the promoter of the tax reform withdrawal, resigned, which fueled the social disagreements that unleashed the demonstrations.

The High Commissioner for Peace in Colombia, Miguel Ceballos, retires at a time when his entity was in charge of arranging a dialogue table with the Unemployment Committee, a key group in social protests against the Colombian government, among other functions.

Regarding the reasons for his resignation, the official pointed out that it occurs in the midst of disagreements that he has both with the former president and leader of the Colombian right, Álvaro Uribe, and with the leader of the left, Senator Gustavo Petro, who is seeking the Presidency. . The two politicians are accused by their detractors of polarizing the country and inciting violence amid demonstrations, mostly peaceful, but which have been marred by some attacks.

“I have many distances, that the country knows with Petro, and I have many others also with Uribe,” said Ceballos, who accused the two politicians of “irresponsible in pressuring this government and Congress so that the currency leans more towards their side”.

Third resignation in a month that coincides with a wave of anti-government protests

Ceballos affirmed that his resignation is not motivated by the anti-government demonstrations that have shaken the country since last April 28, since he had announced his decision to the president since last December.

Protesters participate in a new protest against the government of Colombian President Iván Duque, in Cali, Colombia, on May 19, 2021. Luis ROBAYO AFP

However, this is the third resignation that has occurred in the Government in the last month, which coincides with the constant social mobilizations, initially in disagreement with the tax reform, but which extended to other demands that range from measures to counteract poverty. and the inequality that the nation has faced for decades, up to structural changes in the Police that include the dismantling of ESMAD, the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad, accused of repressing protesters.

On May 5, Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla, promoter of the tax reform project that triggered the protests, resigned and on May 13, politician Claudia Blum resigned as Chancellor.

Two reforms withdrawn in the framework of the demonstrations

The pressure of the mobilizations throughout the country, which began together with a national strike on April 28, leaves for the moment two tangible achievements: the withdrawal of the tax reform project, announced on May 2, and the cancellation of the health reform, on May 19.

The social outbreak in Colombia took the Copa América ahead. In this photo, protests in Cali, Colombia on May 19, 2021. Luis ROBAYO AFP

The fiscal initiative sought a significant increase in taxes on the country’s middle and lower classes to raise around 6,302 million dollars, in order to fill the holes in the state’s public coffers, hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. But at a time of economic crisis, precisely as a result of the health emergency that forced the closure of commerce, tourism and various businesses, this project unleashed the exhaustion of Colombians.

The president said that he eliminates the most controversial points of the text. Among them, more taxes on the basic family basket and more responsible for paying rent, taxes for natural persons. But he said another tax text is still needed, which has not yet been confirmed.

The health reform, for its part, sought to privatize an already highly outsourced healthcare. Amid strong criticism from different sectors, Congress voted by majority to archive the controversial bill 010 of 2020.

Violence, the high cost in the achievements of the protests

Although multiple social demands remain to be resolved, the cancellation of two controversial reforms is considered a victory by many.

But these advances have taken place amid protests in which there have been episodes of violence by the security forces and some civilians that have marred the mostly peaceful demonstrations.

Colombia has been the object of calls from international organizations and human rights groups inside and outside the country such as Amnesty International that denounce police repression against protesters.

According to the latest data issued by the local NGO Temblores, there have been 43 deaths allegedly at the hands of members of the public force, 39 victims of eye attacks and 21 cases of some type of sexual violence. The Ombudsman’s Office puts at least 42 the number of deceased persons.

The violence is spreading and in some cases members of the Police have also been the target of attacks. At dawn on May 22, an agent was killed and two others were seriously injured in Cali. The officer died after being shot by a rifle by violent civilians, according to authorities.

“A rifle shot ended the life of this 22-year-old hero who was defending his country. Solidarity with his family. Two more policemen were injured,” Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano reported on his Twitter account.

We categorically reject all types of sexual and gender violence and the use of female and feminized bodies as spoils of war. No matter where it comes from, sexist violence is unacceptable. We demand that those responsible be brought to justice https://t.co/2Cq9yYvWpL – NGO tremors 🐘 (@TembloresOng) May 21, 2021



The events occurred in Cali, the third largest city in the country, and one of the regions that has suffered the worst part of the violence in recent weeks.

In this same city, a policewoman denounced this weekend that on April 29 several men tried to sexually abuse her, after the confrontations between protesters and the public force began. The case further raises alarms about the use of sexual violence against women in protests.

