The Olympic team Colombia reached eight medals on the second day of competition at the South American Youth Games, that take place in Rosario, Argentina.

The first gold metal for our country was that of the swimmer Stefania Gómez Hurtado in the 100-meter breaststroke test, with a record of 1:11.09.

The podium was completed by Emily Santos, from Panama, and Manuela Ballan, from Brazil. Swimming also gave the delegation four more silver medals.

For its part, the national taekwondo added two silver medals and one bronze more to the team, at the beginning of the fair.

On the second day of competitions, the Colombians participated in archery, swimming, tennis, taekwondo, table tennis and beach volleyball.

The opening

On the other hand, the 15 countries that will participate in the third version of the South American Games for athletes between 14 and 18 years old They paraded through Lake Parque Independencia, represented by each of the flag bearers.

The athletes Jimena Leguizamón, representative of the swimming team, and Daniel Ramírez, of taekwondo, were in charge of running the National Pavilion.

Colombian delegation at the inauguration of the South American Youth Games.

With the athletes located, the intonation of the Argentine National Anthem began, performed by Juana Piazza, while the flags of the IOC and Odesur were hoisted.

The show was in charge of a large group of artists from Rosario. First, the Pecky Land ballet, which will perform a crossover choreography of tango and folklore rhythms. Then the artist Pabliko Man sang the theme of the competition “Suramérica va por más”, accompanied by the singer Queen D and an urban ballet made up of dancers, the bikers from Rosario Bárbara Sampaolesi and Florencia Rossi and the Santa Fe B-girls Noelia Arias and Lucila Castle.

Finally, the cauldron was lit and the official character of the fair, beloved Teté, was presented.

the medals

Prayed

Stefanía Gómez Hurtado – Swimming – 100 m. chest

Silver

Jimena Leguizamón Leal – Swimming – 200 m. combined

Jimena Leguizamón Leal – 50 m. back.

Stefanía Gómez, Isabella Bedoya, Santiago Arteaga and Santiago Rondón – Swimming – 4×100 m relay. mixed free.

Ronald Rosas Garzón – Taekwondo – Category -63 kg.

Cesar Silva – Taekwondo – Category +73

Bronze

Isabella Fayad Mercado – Taekwondo – Category +63 kg.

With information from the COC press office