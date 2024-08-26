Bogota.- Representatives of the governments of Colombia, the United States and Panama pledged on Monday to encourage dialogue with other countries in the region through which migrants pass by the thousands through the dangerous Darien jungle on their way to the U.S. border.

“Irregular migration flows that cross the border between Colombia and Panama are global in scope and involve populations of more than 90 nationalities, some of which entered the region through third countries,” the governments indicated in a joint statement, after holding the Tripartite Mechanism Meeting on Migration in Cartagena, a city in the Colombian Caribbean.

The dialogue that would be held with other countries through which migrants pass on their way to the north of the continent aims to “increase safe and humane alternatives that reduce irregular migration,” the statement added.

Last year, more than half a million migrants crossed the Darien jungle — the natural border between Colombia and Panama — heading to North America, more than half of them Venezuelan nationals. Before reaching the jungle on the Colombian side, migrants can pass through countries such as Chile, Brazil and Ecuador.

According to the most recent statistics from Panama’s National Immigration Service, 231,075 migrants have crossed the Darien River so far this year, 66% of them Venezuelans, followed by Colombians and Ecuadorians, each nationality accounting for 6% of the flow. After these three populations, the highest flows are of Chinese, Haitian and other nationalities.

Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha told reporters that he hopes the decisions taken at the meeting will be implemented and serve to “reduce the fears of migrants.”

Martínez-Acha described dealing with the migratory flow as “extremely complicated” and placed part of the responsibility on the migrants’ countries of origin.

“The root of the problem lies in the countries of origin. Unfortunately, there is a country that represents more than 60% of the irregular migration flow through Panama that is not respecting the decisions made by its people,” said the Panamanian foreign minister, referring to Venezuela, which is undergoing an acute political crisis following the presidential elections in July.

The governments of the United States, Colombia and Panama declared that “addressing irregular migration is based on the recognition of shared responsibility and from a multidimensional and human rights-based approach.”

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said his administration is eager to continue expanding collaboration with Colombia and Panama, as well as other hemispheric partners, to implement a strategy to address the challenging migration flow.

Colombia highlighted the regularization program for Venezuelan migrants established by that country, through which it has granted identity documents to more than 2.5 million people, allowing them to access basic education and health services in that country.

Panama, for its part, has increased capacity for the repatriation program for those who lack the legal basis to remain in that country, the statement said, including joint efforts with the United States that “obey a coordinated management of irregular migration.”

Last week, Panama and the United States launched an agreement to deport migrants in an irregular situation; the first flight was with 29 Colombians, who were found to have criminal records. In the coming days, it is expected that they will continue with the return of Ecuadorians and citizens of India and African countries.

The three governments have committed to continue promoting mechanisms to dismantle human trafficking networks operating in Darien. On the Colombian side, authorities have identified the involvement of the Clan del Golfo cartel.

Mayorkas stressed that they are willing to combat human trafficking networks, which “will lead to concrete and realistic actions that will make all smugglers accountable,” without specifying what these will be.

The three countries agreed to hold a technical meeting within a maximum period of 90 days to prepare and present a schedule and implementation plan based on what was agreed at the meeting in Colombia.