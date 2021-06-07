The Colombian Unemployment Committee suspended this Sunday talks with the government led by Iván Duque, within the framework of the negotiations that were being carried out between both parties to solve the crisis that has plagued the country since the outbreak of protests last April.

“The National Unemployment Committee has decided to unilaterally suspend the dialogue with the National Government “, has communicated the presidential advisor Emilio Archila, coordinator in the dialogues with the Committee on his Twitter account.

For its part, the Government has said that “endorse your desire for dialogue”.

Likewise, Archila has explained that it already exists “a proposal of methodology” for negotiations.

In them they have been arranged “seven simultaneous technical commissions” that would address the issues of “basic income, health, housing, public services, agricultural development, education, culture, employment, gender and sexual diversity”, points that were raised in the Committee’s Emergency Specifications and that were materialized in a draft in the May 24.

Work has been carried out on said draft until this Friday, according to Archila, the CPN “transmitted that” this way of working it did not seem appropriate and that the government should sign the draft. “

For its part, the Government has refused because the end of the locks was not guaranteed in the country, the main point of contention in the negotiation.

Later, the Unemployment Committee has declared that this suspension is due to the fact that “the government is not interested and has purposely delayed the negotiation of the Emergency Document “.

“After intense conversations and having reached a preliminary agreement on guarantees for social protest, they said that it would be submitted to inter-ministerial consultation, but they returned to the table, to reopen the discussion on the document,” they have said, according to Caracol Radio.

The Committee’s spokesperson, Francisco Maltés, explained that, despite all the actions that have been carried out for the Government to sign the Emergency Document since 2019, “the strike that started on April 28” he only “forced to say that they would negotiate it.”

In this sense, he has insisted that they are waiting for the signing of the preliminary agreement May 24 and that military assistance in the protests be repealed.

The Government has indicated that the Committee “has left the country in default of solutions and without having condemned the blockades”, as well as they have indicated that they are ready to continue negotiations to reach a text on guarantees for demonstrations and enter the topics required by the Committee.

“We are waiting for what is called for them to be done responsibly, so that the numbers of contagion by COVID-19 do not impact more, “he added.

The National Unemployment Committee has left the country in default of solutions and, without having condemned the blockades. We are waiting for what is convened by them to be done responsibly, so that it does not impact more the numbers of contagion by Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/tlbdMI7Pi6 – Emilio José Archila (@EmilioJArchila) June 6, 2021

Likewise, they have confirmed that “since the Unemployment Committee does not represent the entire population that protests “, the dialogue with other groups will continue.

The news has come hours after the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, announced a series of changes in the Ministry of Defense and the National Police to strengthen his Human Rights policy in the midst of the controversy over the actions of the security forces during the national strike.

Also, this Monday begins the visit of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), headed by Antonia Urrejola, who will meet with the Colombian Foreign Minister, Marta Lucía Ramírez, the Attorney General’s Office, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

On April 28, an indefinite strike began against the Duque government, known as the national strike, to force the withdrawal of a tax reform.

Once achieved, the protesters have maintained protests against the president and in protest of the police violence.

The authorities have confirmed 20 deaths that are directly related to the protests and mobilizations, while another nine are still under investigation. Civil organizations they assure that the deceased are many more.

With information from DPA

DB