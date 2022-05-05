The Colombian president confirmed the extradition of alias ‘Otoniel’ to the country that required him for his links to drug trafficking. A few days ago, the Council of State had suspended his deportation, at the request of a group of inhabitants of the departments of Antioquia and Chocó, in guarantee of his rights. Indeed, some consider that the measure was advanced in order to prevent the criminal from revealing information about the accomplices of all his crimes.

This Wednesday, May 4, the Colombian government extradited to the United States Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias ‘Otoniel’, top leader of the Clan del Golfo.

It was President Iván Duque who announced the news. “Colombians, I want to inform you that Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias Otoniel, has been extradited,” the president said in an official statement.

Duque stressed that alias ‘Otoniel’ is not only “the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world”, but also “a murderer of social leaders, an abuser of children and adolescents, a murderer of policemen”, so “this criminal is only comparable with Pablo Escobar”, resolved the highest authority of the South American country.

Escorted by a gigantic police caravan, Dairo Antonio Úsuga was transferred from a security cell of the Colombian Police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (Dijin), based in Bogotá, to the Catam military base, attached to the airport. El Dorado International. There, he boarded a plane on which he was handed over to US authorities.

Photograph provided today by the Colombian Presidency showing the head of the Clan del Golfo (the largest criminal gang dedicated to drug trafficking in Colombia and heiress to paramilitarism) Dairo Antonio Úsuga alias "Otoniel " during his extradition process from Bogotá (Colombia) to the United States. On April 8, Colombian President Iván Duque signed his extradition to the United States, where he is required by the US Justice for crimes related to drug trafficking.

The banishment of ‘Otoniel’ occurs after the Council of State, Colombia’s highest contentious-administrative court, announced the revocation of the provisional suspension of extradition that it had issued on April 29, while studying an appeal filed by victims.

The office made this decision considering that “the effects of the protection that was intended, by means of the provisional measure adopted, are distorted with the documentary evidence in the process,” reads the ruling.

On April 29, the Council of State ordered the Colombian president to suspend the extradition to the United States of the top leader of the Clan del Golfo.

This, due to a guardianship that had been presented by a group of inhabitants of the departments of Antioquia and Chocó who asked that their fundamental rights be guaranteed.

Judge César Palomino Cortés explained that “although all the legal procedures required in terms of extradition have already been completed” and that “the only thing left is for the transfer to the requesting country to become effective”, the Council “considers it pertinent to issue this precautionary measure, while The guardianship claim is resolved.

The Council of State had asked the Presidency, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Supreme Court to rule on the matter.

All this happens after last April 8, Iván Duque signed the extradition to the United States of Úsuga, considered the worst drug trafficker and criminal in the recent history of Colombia.

Speculation behind the extradition of ‘Otoniel’

‘Otoniel’ was arrested in a military and police operation in October last year in the department of Antioquia, in the northwest of the country.

After his capture, the criminal revealed to the Special Justice for Peace (JEP), which judges the crimes committed by the different actors in the armed conflict, more than 60 names of soldiers, politicians, officials and companies that were supposedly related to the paramilitaries.

Indeed, some believe that the rapid extradition of ‘Otoniel’ is aimed at preventing the head of the Clan del Golfo from divulging information that could help the Colombian Justice to clarify crimes of the conflict.

One of them is Juan Fernando Cristo, former Minister of the Interior. “What an impressive desire of the Government to extradite the truth of ‘Otoniel’ to the USA. Scared to death. We Colombians have the right to know who are the accomplices of all their crimes,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

However, Iván Duque assured that the extradition will not prevent the crimes of “this criminal” from going unpunished in the country, since “he must continue collaborating with the Colombian authorities that require him in their investigations and investigations.”

In addition, he reported that once he “completes these sentences” in the United States, “he will return to Colombia to pay for the crimes he committed in our country,” he said.

Who is ‘Otoniel’ and what does the Clan del Golfo do?

Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias ‘Otoniel’, was considered the head of the network called Clan del Golfo, the main criminal gang in Colombia, which sends tons of cocaine to Central America and the United States through the Urabá region.

This illegal group, dedicated to drug trafficking, is one of the most important among the so-called “new criminal gangs” that emerged after the paramilitary demobilization. The clan, also known as the Urabeños, operates under the modality of criminal franchises in several regions.

In Colombia, ‘Otoniel’ has more than 120 arrest warrants and 6 convictions, including two of 40 and 50 years in prison, for aggravated homicide, homicide of a protected person, forced disappearance, forced displacement, illicit recruitment of minors, abuse of women and girls and drug trafficking.

Indeed, the United States Government offered up to five million dollars for information that facilitates his location and capture, while in Colombia up to 3,000 million pesos were offered for him.

Already extradited, the future of Úsuga David, whose health has deteriorated in recent months, remains in the hands of the US justice system.

