During the indictment hearing in Bogotá, the Colombian capital, Nicolás Petro Burgos, son of President Gustavo Petro, announced that he will collaborate with justice by revealing acts of corruption of his exclusive knowledge. He pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment. The corruption scandal dots the image of the president one year after the start of his term, which will take place on August 7.

Nicolás Petro Burgos, son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, pleaded not guilty and announced that he will collaborate with justice. These statements occurred at the indictment hearing in Bogotá, the capital, which followed his arrest on Saturday for alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment.

“I want to announce to Colombia that we have decided to start a collaboration process where I will refer to new facts and situations that will help justice,” said the eldest son of the president of the Andean country.

The audience was adjourned and called again for Thursday, in which the collaboration of Nicolás Petro will be heard. The judge is also expected to decide whether or not the defendant should remain in prison during the judicial process.

Mario Burgos, first prosecutor delegated to the Superior Court of Bogotá, after confirming the collaboration agreement, requested that “security be reinforced” for Nicolás Petro and his team of defenders.

Nicolás Petro is accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of having received money from people linked to drug trafficking to finance his father’s presidential campaign. But that money would not have been used for the campaign, but for his personal enrichment. Particularly, for the purchase of a mansion in Barranquilla, a city located on the Caribbean coast, and luxurious cars.

The Prosecutor’s Office said that Nicolás Petro, a deputy of the Assembly of the Department of the Atlantic -also on the Caribbean coast of Colombia-, would have had to earn ten times his salary to justify his expenses for the year 2022.

Daysuris Vásquez, ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, was also indicted for allegedly collaborating in money laundering and for violating personal data. She also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It was Daysuris Vásquez who indirectly started the judicial process. In March he told the local Colombian press that Nicolás Petro had accepted “more than 600 million pesos” (more than $150,000) from drug trafficking. He clarified that President Petro was unaware of that transaction.

The lawyers indicated that Nicolás Petro would face a sentence of between 12 and 20 years in prison.

Another corruption scandal one year into the mandate of Gustavo Petro

The president of Colombia declared in X, the old Twitter, that he would not intervene in the decisions of the Prosecutor’s Office, allowing “the law to freely guide the process.”

My son Nicolás and his ex-wife Days have been captured by the prosecution As a person and a father, so much self-destruction hurts me a lot and the fact that one of my sons goes to jail; As President of the Republic, he assured that the prosecution has all the guarantees from me to… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) July 29, 2023



In June, Gustavo Petro had been hit by another corruption scandal. Local media had published audios in which his former Venezuelan ambassador, Armando Benedetti, accused the government of illegally financing the electoral campaign.

Benedetti apologized for the audios on Twitter and attributed what was said to “an act of weakness and sadness” for his dismissal as ambassador.

Gustavo Petro defended himself against the accusations and assured that all donations to the presidential campaign were subject to scrutiny.

However, its popularity is diminished.

In his first year in office, which will take place on August 7, the Colombian president is recognized for having signed a six-month ceasefire with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas. But he has not managed to get the Congress of the Republic to approve the labor reform or the health system that he had proposed at the beginning of his term in government. Some objectives also weighed down by the continuous crises of the Executive and its minority in the Legislative.

